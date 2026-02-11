Love & Luck: A guide to romance and indulgence

249 SHARES Share Tweet

January almost feels like the month where we hustle a little more, probably because we want to make sure that we start the year right and productive. But as it slowly comes to a close, we’ve now been planning on our next set of activities and grind for February, or the love month as people call it. As we begin to slow down and realize the many potentials of this year, February offers the perfect excuse to hit pause, reconnect, and savor moments that feel intentionally indulgent – whether you spend it with a significant other, with family, or by yourself.

This month, here’s a rundown of leisurely activities you can do for a refined and urban getaway. Whether it’s a romantic retreat, weekend staycation, jamming entertainment, or even a spontaneous indulgence, this month’s curated experiences at Winford Manila promises comfort, excitement, and rewarding moments at every corner.

1. Casual weekend dining

For most busybodies, weekends are the most anticipated time of the week. It’s the time to relax, unwind, and do anything fun outside of work. Some may enjoy time alone at home, do house chores, travel out of time, or just hang out with loved ones and families. If you enjoy doing the latter over a cup of coffee or plate full of flavorful meal and pastries, then head over at Winford Café for some cozy and casual dining. You can share good food and drinks and hearty moments with people who matter to you, plus you can get 15 percent discount for every minimum purchase of Php1,000.00 during the Valentine weekend. Or, you can also use your Metrobank credit card to avail a 50 percent OFF on total bill for a minimum single receipt of Php3,000.00. This promo is available for in-store purchase at Winford Café starting February 1, 2026 until July 31, 2026.

2. BBQ + Acoustic jam

Craving for good food and good music this Valentine’s Day? Zabana Pool Bar has got you covered! This February, cap off your Friday and Saturday with an acoustic jam paired with your favorite grilled menu at Zabana Bar’s Sounds & Sizzles. Enjoy pool-side nights with BBQ and acoustic music, perfect to set the tone for romantic and chill weekend evenings.

3. Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse

Holiday festivities isn’t over yet without officially welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse. Gallop into good fortune and find your luck as Winford Manila celebrates the Chinese New Year 2026 with a ceremonial eye-dotting ritual, a symbolic practice performed to awaken the lion believed to bring good luck and to drive bad spirits away, a lion and dragon dance performance across the property, and merry making parade. After the merriment, you can enjoy dining experiences at the integrated resort – Red Dynasty for authentic Chinese cuisine, Copa de Manila for Spanish flavors, Zabana Bar for pool-side alfresco dining, or Winford Café for casual, easy dining. You can also bring home and enjoy special tikoys as gaming rewards.

4. Live entertainment

Relish the unique sound of the viral band known for their veranda-view backdrop performances – the EastSide Band live at the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge on February 13, 2026. Watch the six-piece band takes center stage with their veranda sessions as part of Winford Manila’s Valentine’s Day offering. Experience heartfelt music and the showcase of Filipino artistry for one night in an intimate, upscale setting.

5. Spontaneous date night

Indulge in a romantic Valentine’s experience at Winford Manila with a special dinner for two at Zabana Pool Bar located at the 11th floor. Enjoy a backdrop of the Manila evening landscape, the cool breeze of the season, and a sumptuous meal with romantic serenade on the side. Celebrate life and love with elegant city night skyline, soft glowing lights, and starlit sky illuminating the pool. Cap off the romantic dinner with a slice of specially crafted Valentine cake and a glass of chilled, crisp wine.

To know more about these love month promos and activities at Winford Manila, call (02) 8528-3600, [email protected] email and [email protected] , or message them on official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

About Winford Resort & Casino Manila

Winford Resort & Casino Manila is a premier entertainment and leisure destination located in the business and tourism area of Santa Cruz, Manila. Known for its sophisticated accommodations, high-stakes gaming experience, and delightful dining indulgence, Winford Manila continues to create winning moments by blending rich culture with modern facilities and exceptional customer service for casino-goers and hotel guests.

Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information, call (02) 8528-3600 for inquiries, or email [email protected]. Follow its official Facebook and Instagram for latest news and updates on special events and promotions.