Low turnout of Bivalent takers in Manila bared; Mayor Honey urges eligibles to take the shot

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is shown attending the "MACHRA'S Balitaan," news forum by the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association and getting ready to answer a question from MACHRA President Itchie Cabayan. At right is Andi Garcia, MACHRA's Vice President. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna bared that there is a low turnout of health workers availing of the bivalent vaccines in the city, as she encouraged the eligible group to already get their shots.

Lacuna told the monthly forum of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), dubbed, “MACHRA’S Balitaan” held at the Harbor View Restaurant, that the city’s allocation of 32,000 doses from the national government is relatively small as it is and yet, there does not seem to be a lot of takers.

It will be recalled that just recently, Lacuna herself led the rollout of the bivalent vaccines at the Sta. Ana Hospital where she herself jabbed hospital director Dr. Grace Padilla, among others.

Lacuna, a doctor, said it turns out that a lot of medical health workers have not gotten booster shots, a requisite for one to be able to avail of the bivalent vaccine.

She explained that bivalent is considered as a third booster and as such, one has got to have the first and second booster shots before availing of the third.

According to the mayor, she and the health cluster have been discussing and giving it a week after which the vaccines will be given to senior citizens which are included in the priority groups anyway.

She attributed the lack of interest to get the bivalent shots to the fact that restrictions have been eased a lot already and after the public health emergency status had been lifted by the World Health Organization.

Lacuna said the city government of Manila maintains its ‘open policy’ meaning even those residing outside of Manila may avail of the shots if they belong to the approved qualified groups.

Meantime, the lady mayor is appealing to health frontliners to avail of the bivalent vaccine as she herself did, saying it will spell extra protection for them, their families and their patients as well.