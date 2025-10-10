LPP asks Pres. Marcos Jr., DPWH to let provinces implement small-scale infra works

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Let provinces implement small-scale infrastructure projects for the DPWH.

While, the DPWH is currently hounded with challenges of corruption on a massive scale through “ghost” that have been fully-paid for but remain unimplemented and substandard projects, due to lax internal policies and control, the local government units seek to be part of the solution.

The League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) has unanimously approved a resolution urging President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to allow provincial governments to implement infrastructure projects costing no more than P50 million for the DPWH within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The resolution’s sponsor, LPP Executive Vice President and Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda said that the majority of the provinces have both the technical capacity and manpower to implement nationally-funded small-scale infrastructure projects, by administration, within their provinces.

On the other hand, due to the sheer number of projects that must be implemented by the DPWH, as opposed to their limited manpower, the completion of some of these projects have been delayed, and some have not been implemented at all.

“We are then proposing that President Marcos Jr. allow the DPWH to download funds to the provinces with suVicient equipment and manpower to implement for the DPWH its projects costing P50 million and below. That way we are able to ensure that these projects are part of those approved by the Provincial Development Council and are actually implemented according to standard,” Pineda said.

She added that this is a safeguard to ensure that the projects being proposed by the DPWH Engineering Offices are actually in line with the development priorities of the LGUs and is in compliance with the Local Government Code provision of prior consultation with the concerned LGUs – from the barangay, city/municipality to the province, and have their concurrence as well.

Furthermore, governors assured that provinces are able to implement these nationally- funded infrastructure projects at par or beyond DPWH standards at a more reasonable cost because these will be implemented by administration, or the LGU itself, thereby reducing the cost of mobilization because it has its own fleet of equipment and they will be able to utilize local labor.

They said that implementing these projects locally would also stimulate local economy and provide employment opportunities for non-skilled workers or laborers within the area where the projects will be implemented.

The provinces have already demonstrated their capability to undertake infrastructure projects through the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces for Road and Bridge Construction, Repair and Rehabilitation, which begun in 2016 until it was defunded in the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

Of the aggregate P40.17 billion allocated for the CMGP from 2016 to 2022, recipient provinces were able to upgrade 2,643.75 kilometers out of 2,747.79 kilometers funded core provincial roads. This represents a 96% program accomplishment rate.