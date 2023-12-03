Governors condemn bombing, urgently call for investigation

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) condemns, in the strongest words possible, the bombing in Marawi City on 3 December 2023 that resulted in the murder of at least four (4) innocent people and injuries to at least forty-five (45) more.

The LPP urgently calls upon the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct a thorough investigation of the cowardly act and bring to justice those behind this dastardly crime.

LPP also calls upon the people of Marawi City to restrain themselves from possible revenge, but to cooperate with the authorities to hold accountable the culprits. We also call upon other personalities with information about it to come forward and shed light on the incident.

Such cowardly act has no place in a democracy and a civilized society. Violence should not be allowed to rear its ugly head in any place where rule of law reigns.

As we condemn the incident, we urge other LGUs and institutions to do likewise.

(SGD) GOV. REYNALDO S. TAMAYO, JR.

National President