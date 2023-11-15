LRMC signs enhanced river rehab agreement with DENR, Pasay LGU

277 SHARES Share Tweet

14 November 2023, MANILA, Philippines – LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) is amplifying its sustainability initiatives towards a clean and healthy environment as it recently forged ties for the second time with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – National Capital Region (DENR-NCR), through its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), and the Local Government of Pasay City in rehabilitating the Estero de Tripa de Gallina located near the LRT-1 Depot in Pasay City.

Dubbed as Enhanced Adopt-A-River/Estero Program, this initiative of LRMC has been running for 8 years in collaboration with the national and local governments. In support of UN SDGs 11 and 14, it was designed to develop and implement a comprehensive program in order to reduce pollution in the Estero de Tripa de Gallina, which drains into Manila Bay, and improve the water quality of both waterbodies. Activities include regular clean-up drives, pursuit of physical improvements, as well as other health and safety measures.

Present during the Memorandum of Agreement Signing were Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau National Capital Region (DENR EMB-NCR) OIC for Environmental Monitoring and Enforcement Division Atty. Linel C. Manayang; DENR EMB-NCR Regional Director Atty. Michael Drake P. Matias; Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) Head of Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality Department Dr. Louernie F. De Sales; and Pasay City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Supervising Administrative Officer Ronald Rae Salvador.