LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 on track for Q4 2024 opening

LRT-1 Cavite Extension project continues to shape up as it registered a 94.1% progress rate as of the end of the third quarter of 2023

LRT-1 Cavite Extension project continues to shape up as it registered a 94.1% progress rate as of the end of the third quarter of 2023

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Construction progress at 94.1% as of Q3 2023

09 November 2023, MANILA, Philippines – Continued progress is on the horizon for the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), private operator of LRT-1, as it remains bullish on the completion of construction works and the start of commercial operation for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project in the last quarter of 2024.

LRT-1 Cavite Extension project continues to shape up as it registered a 94.1% progress rate as of the end of the third quarter of 2023 for the civil and system works of the 6.7-kilometer phase 1 project, composed of five (5) new stations that are in various stages of development.

This includes Redemptorist Station, which will be the next station after the existing Baclaran station (southbound), registering 86.3% completion; MIA Station, which will be the closest station to the airport, at 86.9%; Asia World Station, which will be connected to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) for a more convenient transfer of commuters to other modes of transportation going to their destination, at 72.9%; Ninoy Aquino Station at 81.5%; and Dr. Santos Station, which will be the last station for the first phase of the project – with a bus terminal, sports facility, and interconnection to the nearby SM City Sucat, at 90.5%.

“We are optimistic that in less than a year, we are to begin the commercial operations of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project. The overall progress rate is a good signal to usher the country into an era of modern railway experience where passengers can take advantage of world-class amenities, user-friendly and PWD-friendly facilities, high standards of safety and security, and value-added services,” LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso said.

With construction activities in full swing, safety remains the top priority of LRMC for its workers and workplaces by carrying out programs to ensure stringent health, safety, and environmental practices among its employees and contractors. The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project has recorded 358,338 safe man-hours for the month of September 2023, accumulating a total of 11.8 million safe man-hours without a lost time incident (LTI) for the project. This is a result of consistent site inspections, performance-based strategies, use of technology for a robust system of reporting, regular drills, and simulation exercises.