LTPO and UP Celebrate Taiwan–Philippines Friendship Through “Taiwanihan: An Encore”

Journal Online2
LTPO and UPCC
UP Concert Chorus Performance: Members of the University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC) perform a medley of Filipino folk songs during “Taiwanihan: An Encore” at the UP Diliman Music Hall, showcasing the Philippines’ rich choral tradition and musical artistry.

The LongTan Philharmonic Orchestra (LTPO) from Taoyuan, Taiwan, and the University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC) came together for “Taiwanihan: An Encore,” a cultural concert held at the UP Diliman Music Hall on October 10, celebrating the enduring friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines through music.

Supported by the honorary representatives of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) of Taiwan in the Philippines, the event featured a captivating blend of Taiwanese and Filipino compositions—from the Filipino classic Anak to Teresa Teng’s timeless songs and Hakka Variations. The UP Concert Chorus enriched the program with Filipino folk medleys, while the finale, The Moon Represents My Heart, united both groups and the 250-member audience in a heartfelt sing-along.

LTPO and UPCC
LongTan Philharmonic Orchestra Performance: The LongTan Philharmonic Orchestra (LTPO) from Taoyuan, Taiwan, led by Conductor Hung-Yu Chang, performs beloved Taiwanese and Filipino pieces including Anak, Hakka Variations, and Teresa Teng classics during “Taiwanihan: An Encore.”

Ambassador Wallace M. G. Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines praised the collaboration as “a meaningful expression of harmony and shared values.” He noted that the concert coincided with R.O.C. (Taiwan)’s National Day, symbolizing a celebration of friendship and cultural connection between the two nations.

The orchestra, led by Ambassador Vanessa Yea-Ping Shih as Advisor and Conductor Hung-Yu Chang, performed alongside the UPCC under the guidance of Professor Janet Sabas-Aracama and Dean Ma. Patricia Brillantes-Silvestre, with strong support from Visiting Professor Eing Ming Wu and the local Taiwanese community.

LTPO and UPCC
Group Photo: Representatives from the LongTan Philharmonic Orchestra, the University of the Philippines Concert Chorus, and the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) honorary representatives in the Philippines gather for a group photo after the concert, celebrating the enduring friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines through music.

The evening concluded with an exchange of tokens of appreciation between UP and the organizers, reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening cultural and educational ties between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

