Luciano Palhano Dominates Nikola Joksović In BRAVE CF 104 Main Event

Complete Event Results

Belgrade, Serbia: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, kicked off 2026 in outstanding fashion with BRAVE CF 104 on Saturday, February 14, in collaboration with the Serbian MMA Federation.

The Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, came alive with 12 action-packed bouts, most of which concluded decisively, setting an exhilarating tone for the year ahead.

In the main event of BRAVE CF 104, Brazilian veteran Luciano Palhano stormed into hostile territory and rose above the odds, spoiling the much-awaited promotional debut of Serbian super welterweight Nikola Joksović.

From the opening bell, Palhano was in complete control, executing takedowns with ease, carrying out savage ground-and-pound, and advancing with submissions that quieted the passionate home crowd.

After three dominant rounds demonstrating his grappling mastery, Palhano garnered a clear-cut unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.

In the co-main event of the evening, No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender Miha Frlic made a strong case for a shot at divisional gold, dismantling Italy’s Samuele “Tank” Di Guardo in less than a round. The unbeaten Slovenian quickly floored Di Guardo with a shattering right cross to the chin. On the ground, Frlic maintained constant pressure with a heavy stream of strikes, prompting the referee to wave it off as he finished with a devastating flurry of elbows.

Reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić made a memorable homecoming, overpowering Portugal’s Matheus Malta in a 64-kilogram catchweight showdown. The Serbian rising star faced a challenging start as Malta’s persistent takedowns tested him early. However, once Nikolić found his groove, he ravaged with a high volume of boxing combinations, culminating in a walk-off knockout in the second round to the delight of his compatriots in attendance.

Top-ranked lightweight contender Ramazan Gitinov had to battle every step of the way to get past Artur Arutyunyan. While the highly touted Bahraini exhibited his elite wrestling early on, Arutyunyan found his rhythm and targeted Gitinov’s vulnerability, delivering solid body shots both on the feet and on the ground in the second round. In the final moments, Gitinov regained leverage, taking Arutyunyan’s back and threatening with a rear-naked choke. In the end, Gitinov edged out his Armenian counterpart via split decision, claiming the favor of two of the three judges on the scorecards.

Serbia’s Jovan Leka sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a breathtaking display of power and precision in his maiden BRAVE CF appearance against fellow heavyweight Charlie “Kung Fu Panda” Milner. From the opening bell, Leka dominated every exchange, dropping the British behemoth with a lightning-fast left hook. He then dished out a torrent of ground-and-pound before locking in a suffocating arm-triangle choke to author a spectacular win.

Germany’s Davlet Karataev registered his first victory under the BRAVE CF banner with a stoppage of No. 6-ranked super welterweight contender Jan Berus in a 77.6-kilogram catchweight bout. The German hard-hitter showcased fluid movement and sharp precision, clobbering with a relentless mix of head and body attacks. A crushing body shot sent Berus collapsing to the mat, prompting Karataev to unload a volley of punches that left the referee with no other choice but to save the Slovenian from further damage.

Nina Nikolija “Queen Beast” Milošević electrified the Serbian faithful inside Aleksandar Nikolić Hall with a dominant, well-rounded outing against Dina “Black Cat” Osman in their women’s bantamweight matchup. The hometown heroine set the tone early, repeatedly threatening her Egyptian opponent with multiple submission attempts in the opening round. Milošević shifted gears in the following frames, torching Osman with rapid-fire combinations. She nearly authored a finish with a rear-naked choke in the third and final round, but ultimately sealed a unanimous decision victory after three commanding rounds.

Genadi Jorjoliani delivered the biggest shock of the night, derailing the BRAVE CF debut of previously unbeaten heavyweight Danylo Voievodkin. The Georgian powerhouse quickly gained the upper hand, stifling the highly regarded Russian with constant forward pressure from the opening exchanges. Sensing the finish, Jorjoliani fired a hard combination, flooring Voievodkin with a crushing right hook before ending matters with a barrage of harrowing elbows that forced the stoppage.

Ognjen Mićović once again demonstrated why he stands among Serbia’s most promising prospects, putting forth another stunning performance on the global stage against Romania’s Lucian “Calf Killer” Dragomir in their super lightweight encounter. The undefeated Serbian wasted no time asserting control, uncorking sharp and dynamic head kicks that immediately put his opponent on the defensive. When Dragomir pushed for a takedown, Mićović quickly recognized the opportunity and locked in a bout-ending anaconda choke.

Bahrain’s Kurban Idrisov turned heads in his BRAVE CF debut, dispatching Belarusian veteran Artem Buloychik with authority in their 73-kilogram catchweight duel. The Team KHK representative turned in a clinical performance, setting up the finish with a perfectly timed flying knee followed by a sharp high kick, then unleashing a barrage of hard punches along the cage fence that compelled the referee to intervene and call a halt to the action.

Decorated Serbian kickboxer Nikola Todorović unveiled another dimension of his rapidly developing MMA arsenal, submitting Moldova’s Constantin Cretu in the opening round of their super welterweight clash. The WAKO-Pro World K-1 Super Middleweight Champion immediately imposed his trademark striking, unleashing heavy shots that kept his opponent under constant pressure. As Cretu surged forward in search of a takedown, Todorovic reacted instantly, locking in a tight guillotine choke as they fell to the canvas. Maintaining relentless control, he cranked up the pressure and forced the tap.

BRAVE CF 104 opened with a rousing 54.12-kilogram catchweight contest between Polish standout Kinga Jendrasik and multiple-time Indian Judo National Champion Suchika Tariyal. The two grappling specialists battled relentlessly from start to finish, flaunting their elite ground games through a sequence of momentum-shifting submission attempts. In the closing moments, Jendrasik’s superior control and effective ground-and-pound proved decisive, walking away with a unanimous decision victory.

See complete results below. For all remaining bout reports, please visit www.bravecf.com.

BRAVE CF 104 FULL RESULTS

Super Welterweight Bout: Luciano Palhano def. Nikola Joksović via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-25) after three rounds

Heavyweight Bout: Miha Frlic def. Samuele Di Guardo via TKO at 3:55 of round one

64-KG Catchweight Bout: Borislav Nikolić def. Matheus Malta via TKO at 3:22 of round two

Lightweight Bout: Ramazan Gitinov def. Artur Arutyunyan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) after three rounds

Heavyweight Bout: Jovan Leka def. Charlie Milner via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:36 of round one

77.6-KG Catchweight Bout: Davlet Karataev def. Jan Berus via TKO at 4:49 of round one

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nina Nikolija Milošević def. Dina Osman via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) after three rounds

Heavyweight Bout: Genadi Jorjoliani def. Danylo Voievodkin via TKO at 4:15 of round one

Super Lightweight Bout: Ognjen Mićović def. Lucian Dragomir via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:51 of round one

73-KG Catchweight Bout: Kurban Idrisov def. Artem Buloychik via TKO at 2:11 of round one

Super Welterweight Bout: Nikola Todorovic def. Constantin Cretu via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:18 of round one

54.12-KG Catchweight Bout: Kinga Jendrasik def. Suchika Tariyal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds

