Luggage containing ₱14.9-M worth of marijuana kush seized at NAIA 3

Marijuana kush seized at NAIA 3
Airport authorities inventory the seized dried marijuana leaves. (JERRY S. TAN)

A LUGGAGE abandoned at the NAIA Terminal 3 Arrival Area was intercepted by airport authorities and turned out to be containing approximately 9,940 grams of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana kush and valued at ₱14,910,000.

The said green luggage was left unclaimed by an arriving passenger from Bangkok, Thailand on the afternoon of November 28, 2025. It reportedly belonged to a female foreign national who had a scheduled connecting flight bound for Macau.

It was learned from a report received by Bureau of Customs (BOC)-NAIA District Collector Yasmin Mapa that an x-ray operator first detected the suspicious image inside the luggage during routine screening. The prompt detection prevented the suspected illegal drugs from leaving the airport.

Marijuana kush seized at NAIA 3

The matter was immediately reported to the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) and the PDEA K9 Team, with the use of a Narcotics Detection Dog, verified the presence of illegal substances.

A manual inspection by BOC personnel revealed 18 vacuum-sealed pouches containing the said illegal substances.

Later, investigators confirmed that the passenger had already departed for Macau at 7:16 p.m., evading arrest.

Meantime, the seized items were marked, photographed and inventoried by PDEA personnel in the presence of a media representative and a barangay official.

The contraband is now in the custody of NAIA-IADITG and will be forwarded to the PDEA National Office for proper disposition.

“This operation highlights AVSEGROUP’s commitment to keeping our airports safe through vigilance, intelligence coordination and rapid response, the interception of illegal drugs and continued protecttion of every traveler from criminal activities,” PBGEN. Dionisio B Bartolome, Director PNP AVSEGROUP, said.

