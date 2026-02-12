Luiz Cado Relinquishes BRAVE CF Super Welterweight World Title As Injury Forces Difficult Decision

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Luiz “Golden Boy” Cado has officially elected to relinquish his hold of the BRAVE CF Super Welterweight World Championship, choosing health and long-term recovery over his reign at the top of the division.

The decision comes after the 33-year-old Brazilian endured a serious knee injury that required two surgical procedures. This has kept him sidelined since October 2024 when he captured the divisional gold from Kamal Magomedov in the main event of BRAVE CF 89.

While the moment marked the pinnacle of his career, the months that followed tested him in ways competition never had.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” said Cado. “It hurts to let go of something I worked my whole life for, but I believe the division deserves to keep moving forward.”

“I will always be grateful to BRAVE Combat Federation, the fans, and everyone who supported me on this journey,” he added.

Cado’s run under the BRAVE CF banner was nothing short of remarkable. He remained undefeated across four appearances, securing three victories by finish and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous athletes in the weight class.

He rose to the throne of the 175-pound bracket following an anticlimactic and unfortunate disqualification against Magomedov.

Although it was not the manner of victory he envisioned, Cado remained determined to prove he was worthy of being the king of the super welterweight ranks.

Plans to solidify his dominance were halted as persistent knee problems forced him out of action for most of 2025. The physical and emotional toll of the injury ultimately led to his decision to step away from the championship picture.

Despite the painful setback, Cado made it clear that his journey in mixed martial arts is not over.

“I am not retiring,” he stated. “I still believe I have more to give to this sport. Right now, my full focus is on recovery and getting healthy. I hope to return and compete again when my body is ready.”

This development reshapes the division’s landscape and raises the stakes for the highly anticipated headliner of BRAVE CF 104, set for Saturday, February 14, at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia.

There, hometown hero Nikola Joksović faces Brazil’s seasoned finisher Luciano Palhano in a crucial super welterweight clash, with the winner potentially facing BRAVE CF Interim Super Welterweight World Champion Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the vacant crown later this year.

With the future of the weight class hanging in the balance, BRAVE CF 104 now stands as a pivotal chapter for the super welterweight division and a must-see event for fans around the world.

