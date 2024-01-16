Lumagui: 26 BIR Officials Suspended

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., has ordered the suspension of twenty-six (26) BIR employees. Commissioner Lumagui has earlier stated his mission to have a BIR that is filled with professionals that have integrity.

“The suspension of 26 BIR officials shows our commitment to the Filipino people. You deserve only the best in public service. The BIR will continue to create a culture of professionalism and integrity under my watch”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Under the administration of Commissioner Lumagui, the BIR has 21 approved formal charges with preventive suspension orders. Of the 21, 18 were implemented and the remaining 3 are due for implementation. On the other hand, the BIR has also approved Decisions imposing suspension of 5 employees as a penalty. A total of 26 BIR employees were suspended.

The suspension of these officials was brought about by their acts constituting grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, violation of reasonable office rules and regulations, violation of anti-red tape act of 1997 and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.