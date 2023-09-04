Lumagui: BIR awarded for Women Empowerment & Gender Equality by Philippine Commission on Women

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue, headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., was awarded the GADtimpala (Gender and Development Transformation & Institutionalization through Mainstreaming of Programs, Agenda, Linkages & Advocacies) Bronze for Outstanding Gender-Responsive Agency by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) in recognition of its significant contributions to gender equality and women’s empowerment by adopting gender responsive taxation policies, conducting tax research that analyzes the differential impacts of tax measures on women and men, and establishing mechanisms to assist taxpayers in vulnerable or marginalized situations to fulfill their tax obligations. The awarding ceremony was held last August 14, 2023 during the 14th Anniversary of the Magna Carta of Women at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, City of Taguig.

“The BIR is especially proud to receive the GADtimpala award because it serves as an enduring testament to the contribution of our wonderful female revenue employees not just to the BIR’s many achievements but more importantly to the BIR’s evolution as a public service institution. The whole BIR would like to extend its gratitude to the Philippine Commission on Women,” the Commissioner stated.

The GADtimpala is an awards and incentives system of the PCW established in 2013 to recognize deserving entities, national government agencies, local government units, and other governmental instrumentalities “for their outstanding achievement and/or performance in upholding the rights of women and effective implementation of gender-responsive programs.”

The BIR received the GADtimpala 2023 glass marker and the “Liwanag” trophy which symbolizes women’s fortitude, dignity, progressiveness, compassion, and grace. A short AVP showing the Bureau’s notable programs and results of the gender mainstreaming efforts was shown upon the presentation of the award.