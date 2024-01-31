499 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 17-2024 exempting from VAT certain medicines for Cancer, Diabetes, Hypertension, Kidney Disease, Mental Illness, and Tuberculosis. The circular was issued due to the letter from the Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health that endorsed an update on the list of VAT-Exempt Products under Republic Act No. 10963 and 11534.

“Updating the list of VAT-exempt medicines is part of Taxpayer Service. We will update taxpayers as soon as possible of exemptions given to them by existing laws.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Medicine For Generic Name Dosage Strength Dosage Form Cancer Panitumumab 100 mg/5 mL (20 mg/mL) Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (IV) Fulvestrant 50 mg/mL (250 mg/5 mL) Solution for Injection (IM) Diabetes Teneligliptin (as hydrobromide hydrate) 20 mg Film-Coated Tablet Sitagliptin (as phosphate monohydrate) + Metformin Hydrochloride 50 mg/500 mg Film-Coated Tablet Sitagliptin 50 mg Film-Coated Tablet Sitagliptin 100 mg Film-Coated Tablet Metformin Hydrochloride 500 mg Prolonged-Release Tablet High Cholesterol Atorvastatin Calcium 20 mg Film-Coated Tablet Atorvastatin + Fenofibrate 40 mg / 160 mg Film-Coated Tablet Hypertension Clonidine hydrochloride 150 mcg/mL Solution For Injection 1M/1V Clonidine hydrochloride 150 mcg Tablet Lisinopril (as dehydrate) 5 mg Tablet Lisinopril (as dehydrate) 10 mg Tablet Lisinopril (as dehydrate) 20 mg Tablet Kidney Disease Mannitol 20 g/100 mL (20%) Solution for Injection (IV) Tolvaptan 15 mg Tablet Tolvaptan 30 mg Tablet Alpha Ketoanalogues + Essential Amino Acids Each film-coated tablet contains: Calcium-4-methyl-2-oxovalerate (α- ketoanalogue of leucine, calcium salt) 202 mg, Calcium-3 –methyl-2-oxobutyrate (α-ketoanalogue of valine, calcium salt) 172 mg, Calcium-2-oxo-3-phenylproprionate (α-ketoanalogue of phenylalanine, calcium salt) 136 mg, Calcium-3-methyl-2-oxovalerate (α-ketoanalogue of isoleucine, calcium salt) 134 mg, Calcium-DL-2-hydroxy-4_ (methylthio)-butyrate (α-hydroxyanalogue of methionine, calcium salt) 118 mg, L-Lysine acetate 210 mg, L-Threonine 106 mg, L-Histidine 76 mg, L-Tyrosine 60 mg, L-Tryptophan 46 mg, Total Nitrogen Content 72 m Film-Coated Tablet Mental Illness Desvenlafaxine (as succinate monohydrate 50 mg Controlled-Release Tablet Tuberculosis Bedaquiline (as Fumarate) 100 m Tablet Isoniazid + Pyridoxine Hydrochloride 200 mg/ 10 mg per 5 mL Syrup

This is an update to the list of VAT-exempt drugs and medicines under Section 109(AA) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by TRAIN Law and CREATE Act.

​Excellent Taxpayers Service will be the focus of BIR this 2024. This includes the issuance of circulars that would ease the financial burden of Filipinos that are suffering from the said diseases. Commissioner Lumagui aims to make the BIR an agency that is not merely goal-oriented, but also service-oriented.

“Ito ang handog ng BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas, serbisyong mabilis at maaasahan. Ito pong 21 na gamot na tinanggalan ng VAT ay simula pa lamang ng mga serbisyong aming ibibigay ngayong 2024.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.