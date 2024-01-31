Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 17-2024 exempting from VAT certain medicines for Cancer, Diabetes, Hypertension, Kidney Disease, Mental Illness, and Tuberculosis. The circular was issued due to the letter from the Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health that endorsed an update on the list of VAT-Exempt Products under Republic Act No. 10963 and 11534.
“Updating the list of VAT-exempt medicines is part of Taxpayer Service. We will update taxpayers as soon as possible of exemptions given to them by existing laws.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.
Medicine For
|Generic Name
|Dosage Strength
|Dosage Form
|Cancer
|Panitumumab
|100 mg/5 mL (20 mg/mL)
|Concentrate for Solution for Infusion (IV)
|Fulvestrant
|50 mg/mL (250 mg/5 mL)
|Solution for Injection (IM)
|Diabetes
|Teneligliptin (as hydrobromide hydrate)
|20 mg
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Sitagliptin (as phosphate monohydrate) +
Metformin Hydrochloride
|50 mg/500 mg
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Sitagliptin
|50 mg
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Sitagliptin
|100 mg
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Metformin Hydrochloride
|500 mg
|Prolonged-Release Tablet
|High Cholesterol
|Atorvastatin Calcium
|20 mg
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Atorvastatin + Fenofibrate
|40 mg / 160 mg
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Hypertension
|Clonidine hydrochloride
|150 mcg/mL
|Solution For Injection 1M/1V
|Clonidine hydrochloride
|150 mcg
|Tablet
|Lisinopril (as dehydrate)
|5 mg
|Tablet
|Lisinopril (as dehydrate)
|10 mg
|Tablet
|Lisinopril (as dehydrate)
|20 mg
|Tablet
|Kidney Disease
|Mannitol
|20 g/100 mL (20%)
|Solution for Injection (IV)
|Tolvaptan
|15 mg
|Tablet
|Tolvaptan
|30 mg
|Tablet
|Alpha Ketoanalogues + Essential Amino Acids
|Each film-coated tablet contains:
Calcium-4-methyl-2-oxovalerate (α- ketoanalogue of leucine, calcium salt)
202 mg,
Calcium-3 –methyl-2-oxobutyrate (α-ketoanalogue of valine, calcium salt)
172 mg, Calcium-2-oxo-3-phenylproprionate
(α-ketoanalogue of phenylalanine, calcium salt)
136 mg,
Calcium-3-methyl-2-oxovalerate (α-ketoanalogue of isoleucine, calcium salt)
134 mg,
Calcium-DL-2-hydroxy-4_
(methylthio)-butyrate (α-hydroxyanalogue of methionine, calcium salt)
118 mg,
L-Lysine acetate 210 mg,
L-Threonine 106 mg,
L-Histidine 76 mg,
L-Tyrosine 60 mg,
L-Tryptophan 46 mg,
Total Nitrogen
Content 72 m
|Film-Coated Tablet
|Mental Illness
|Desvenlafaxine (as succinate monohydrate
|50 mg
|Controlled-Release Tablet
|Tuberculosis
|Bedaquiline (as Fumarate)
|100 m
|Tablet
|Isoniazid + Pyridoxine Hydrochloride
|200 mg/ 10 mg per 5 mL
|Syrup
This is an update to the list of VAT-exempt drugs and medicines under Section 109(AA) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by TRAIN Law and CREATE Act.
Excellent Taxpayers Service will be the focus of BIR this 2024. This includes the issuance of circulars that would ease the financial burden of Filipinos that are suffering from the said diseases. Commissioner Lumagui aims to make the BIR an agency that is not merely goal-oriented, but also service-oriented.
“Ito ang handog ng BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas, serbisyong mabilis at maaasahan. Ito pong 21 na gamot na tinanggalan ng VAT ay simula pa lamang ng mga serbisyong aming ibibigay ngayong 2024.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.