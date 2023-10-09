Lumagui: BIR Exempts Small Farmers from Issuing Receipts

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. has exempted from issuing receipts, individuals who are suppliers/producers/sellers, contract growers, and millers of Agricultural Food Products whose annual gross sales/receipts, for tax purposes, do not exceed One Million Pesos (P1,000,000.00) pursuant to Revenue Regulation No. 12-2023.

“Small farmers do not need to issue receipts. The BIR will do its part in making the lives of our farmers easier. The BIR will only require receipts if their annual gross sales/receipts exceed 1M,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

As part of his commitment to Ease of Doing Business and Taxpayer’s Service, Commissioner Lumagui has removed the requirement of principal and supplementary gross sales/receipts for the sale of Agricultural Food Products by these small farmers.

Agricultural food products refer to products in their original state which are generally used for yielding or producing food for human consumption such as farm produce, livestock, poultry, marine product, ordinary salt, and agricultural inputs. Products that have undergone the simple process of preparation or preservation for market are also covered.