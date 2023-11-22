720 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. led the filing of 15 criminal cases against the Buyers and Sellers of Ghost Receipts under the Run After Fake Transactions Task Force of the BIR last November 22, 2023. A total of 69 Respondents (corporations, corporate officers, and accountants) were impleaded in the criminal cases filed before the Department of Justice, with an estimated tax liability of P1.8 billion pesos.

“The sale and use of Ghost Receipts is a tax-evasion scheme of the highest order. The BIR is committed to filing civil and criminal charges against all corporations, corporate officers, and accountants involved in this syndicate. We are already preparing the next set of criminal cases.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

These Buyers and Sellers of Ghost Receipts come from different industries such as construction and hardware, marketing of goods, equipments, office supplies, automotive oils, trading of metals, contractor electrical and mechanical systems, hotel, and food services. This shows the magnitude of this syndicate because it covers an array of industries.

These Buyers and Sellers have violated Section 254 – Tax Evasion, Section 255 – Failure to Supply Correct and Accurate Information in the ITR and VAT Returns, Section 267 – Perjury and Section 257 – Making False Records or Report under the National Internal Revenue Code.