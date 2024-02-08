Lumagui: BIR launches 2024 National Tax Campaign under Bagong Pilipinas

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., kicked off its 2024 National Tax Campaign with a grand event held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on February 8, 2024.

The BIR National Tax Campaign Kick-off is a major event in the annual calendar of the Bureau that officially commences its tax campaign activities for the year. It was attended by the country’s large taxpayers nationwide, government officials and BIR Partners from the private and public sectors. BIR officials and personnel were also present to witness this year’s tax campaign kickoff that carried the theme, “Sa Tamang Buwis, Pag-asenso’y Mabilis”.

This year’s tax campaign theme aimed to seek the support of the taxpayers in generating funds for the country’s economic recovery and development through timely payment of the correct taxes. It is an affirmation that tax is indeed the lifeblood of the country, and that the BIR and the taxpaying public are partners in nation-building and in uplifting the lives of Filipinos.

Gracing the tax campaign kick-off as its Guest of Honor was Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto who delivered the Keynote Message that highlighted his vision and directions as the new head of the Department of Finance.

His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. also gave his greetings and message to all attendees of the event through a video wherein he acknowledged the BIR’s exemplary performance and its contribution to the Philippine economic recovery. He reminded the taxpaying public to view the payment of taxes as an investment not only to the government and the economy, but more importantly, as an investment in the future of the country and the generations yet to come.

“We are seeing a new Bureau of Internal Revenue consistent with our declaration of Bagong Pilipinas. This administration expresses its full support in all of the priority programs and I trust that Commissioner Lumagui will take bold steps to ensure that our tax system remains dynamic and sustainable”, President Marcos said.

BIR Commissioner Lumagui also delivered a heartfelt message, emphasizing the four (4) pillars of his administration – Intensification of Enforcement Activities, Excellent Taxpayers Service, Integrity and Professionalism and Digitalization. He showcased the BIR’s 2023 BIR Accomplishments and 2024 Plans and Programs through the audio-visual presentations shown during the Program. He also acknowledged the collective efforts of the men and women of the BIR that led to the tax collection achievement and significant accomplishments in the Bureau’s programs.

“Makakaasa po kayo na mayroong Bagong BIR sa ating Bagong Pilipinas. Nakatutok po tayo ngayon sa makabagong serbisyo na ihahandog ng BIR ngayong 2024. Ang inyong pagbabayad ng tamang buwis ay aming tatapatan ng tamang serbisyo. Ang buong BIR ay nandito, handang maglingkod, para sa Bagong Pilipinas.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

A live panel discussion was hosted by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. with prominent personalities, namely: Atty. Mildo Flor Sison, Tax Counsel of Ayala Land Corporation; Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Christian Bautista; and today’s most successful and youngest entrepreneurs and social media influencers, Nikki Mensenares and Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin. The discussion delved into an exchange of diverse perspectives on business taxation in the modern era and personal testimonies on transacting with the BIR.

The tax campaign logo and official tax campaign jingle were also presented during the event. The logo portrays the sun shining to its fullest showing a brighter tomorrow for the Filipino people. Two people, representing the government and its citizens, joining hand-in-hand with the BIR logo in the middle, form a heart symbolizing their love for our country and commitment to tax compliance. The arrow, in white, blue and red pointing upwards, represents seamless and unprecedented progress for the country. The colors used in the logo is patterned in the color of the Philippine Flag, depicting patriotism.

Stellar performances by Philippines’ Queen of Teleserye and Movie Theme Songs, Ms. Angeline Quinto and The Voice Generations: Season 1 semifinalist, The FORTEnors added color to the event. Captivating video presentations on “Boses ng Masa – Bakit Mahalaga ang Pagbabayad ng Buwis?” and “Kwentong BIR” were also shown, which explored public sentiments on the importance of paying taxes.

The kickoff event marked a successful start to the 2024 tax season, with the BIR poised for further achievements through intensified enforcement, improved taxpayer services, upholding of integrity and professionalism, and continued digitalization efforts.