Lumagui: BIR performing “Extremely Well” per DOF

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., and the men and women of the BIR, is committed to further strengthening its administration of tax laws in coordination with the Department of Finance. The DOF, in a press release dated November 15, 2023 has praised the efforts of the revenue service by recognizing that the BIR has done “extremely well” in its mandate of revenue collection and tax law enforcement.

“The men and women of the BIR remains steadfast in its duty to collect revenue for the government and to provide top-tier service to taxpayers. We are a service-oriented agency inasmuch as we are also a goal-oriented one. We thank the DOF for its commendation of the efforts made by the revenue service”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The BIR is an agency under the DOF. Together with other agencies of the government, the BIR is responsible for collecting revenue for government projects such as infrastructure, social welfare, and other programs of the whole Philippine bureaucracy.

“The BIR has done extremely well in strengthening our country’s coffers by simplifying tax compliance through digitalization as well as combating tax evasion. I am confident that we will be able to reach or even exceed the collection targets set in the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) for this year and until 2028 through the Bureau’s initiatives,” Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stated in the previously mentioned press release.