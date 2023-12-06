Lumagui: BIR Revenue Officer takes 8th Place in 2023 Bar Examinations

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. congratulates Revenue Officer Paulo Batulan for placing 8th in the 2023 Philippine Bar Examinations. Commissioner Lumagui, also a topnotcher of the 2005 Bar Exams, is proud to welcome another bar topnotcher into the BIR.

“Topping the bar exam is not an easy task. I congratulate Revenue Officer Paulo Batulan for placing 8th in the 2023 Bar Exams. You bring pride and glory to all of the men and women of the BIR. This is a testament to our program of Integrity and Professionalism of the BIR and its employees”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Batulan joined the revenue service on January 16, 2018 as a Revenue Officer I appointee. He was initially assigned at the Assessment Division for training relative to the assessment functions being a new recruit. On August 29, 2018 and after completing his training at the Assessment Division, he was transferred to RDO No. 82 Cebu City-South. Mr. Batulan was then transferred to RDO No. 80 Mandaue City on March 22, 2021.

In his stint in the district office, Batulan is one of the district office’s pool of speakers who regularly conducts talks to various taxpayers.

Before he joined the revenue service, he was previously connected as a part-time faculty in a local school in Cebu. Academically, Batulan is a consistent honor student having graduated with honors in the secondary level and graduated as Magna Cum Laude for his Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of San Jose-Recoletos, the same school where he took his Juris Doctor.

Batulan is a one-of-a-kind revenuer because despite his busy schedule and the taxing work as a Revenuer, he was able to hurdle 4 years in law school and consequently, achieved the Top 8 spot of the 2023 Bar Examination.