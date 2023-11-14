Lumagui: BIR Seizes Illicit Cigarettes in Davao Revenue Region with 252M in Tax Liabilities

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue, headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr, had another successful operation against illicit cigarette traders and smugglers last November 6, 2023. A total of 717 master cases or 358,500 packs of illicit cigarette with an estimate of P 252 Million in tax liabilities were confiscated by the BIR. This was a joint enforcement operation with the Naval Forces of Eastern Mindanao Command based in Davao City.

“The BIR will continue the fight against illicit tobacco traders or smugglers wherever they may be. The BIR will continue to protect compliant taxpayers while prosecuting illicit trade. We will not stop. Expect more enforcement operations,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The joint operation discovered that brands such as Canon, GreenHill, and Bros were being smuggled into the Philippines without proper payment of excise taxes.

These traders are in violation of Section 130 of the National Internal Revenue Code as amended, Republic Act 11900, and Revenue Regulations Nos. 7-2021, 18-2021, and 14-2022.

Another successful enforcement operation was conducted on November 8 by the BIR resulting to confiscation of 51 master cases or 25,500 packs of New Orleans smuggled cigarettes with an estimated tax liabilities of P 17.9 Million. This was a joint operation with the Davao City Police Office PS6 and Task Force Davao during the random checkpoint in Bunawan, Davao City.