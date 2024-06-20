637 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. ordered the BIR to allow the use of the remaining Official Receipts until they are fully consumed, instead of only until December 31, 2024. Further, the submission of Inventory Reports and/or Notice required in compliance with the transitory provisions of Revenue Regulation No. 7-2024 can now be done through email. These pronouncements under Revenue Regulation No. 11-2024 and Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 66-2024, were issued for the purpose of making the transition to the system under the Ease of Paying Taxes Act (EOPT) more accommodating to taxpayers.

“All remaining Official Receipts can be used, until fully consumed. Inventory reports and notices can be submitted through email. The BIR is committed to making the transition to EOPT as convenient to taxpayers as possible. Comments and suggestions on the different services provided by the BIR and its implementation of the EOPT are welcome” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

After the passing of EOPT into law, the BIR has been working tirelessly in harmonizing the different regulations, systems, and processes under its mandate, with the EOPT. The BIR has also conducted EOPT roadshows in in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, and Pangasinan. The highest officials of the BIR not only attended these roadshows, they were also the ones lecturing taxpayers on EOPT updates.

The thousands in attendance reveal that the initial set of EOPT roadshows were a huge success. Taxpayers, practitioners, and businessmen flocked to the roadshows so they can get EOPT updates directly from the highest officials of the BIR.

The BIR will continue to hold EOPT roadshows in the coming weeks as part of the taxpayer education program of Commissioner Lumagui.