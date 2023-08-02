Lumagui: Senior Citizens & PWD Discounts Are Mandatory even for Online Transactions

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. categorically declares the mandatory nature of the benefits given to Senior Citizens (SC) and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) for qualified purchases made online or through mobile applications. This is stated in Revenue Regulations No. 8-2023 issued by Commissioner Lumagui.

Further, it also stated that the signature of the SC/PWD is not required if the qualified purchase was made online or through mobile applications. The SC/PWD Identification Card number should still be provided.

“Online platforms should recognize the mandatory discounts given to Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities. The BIR has issued RR No. 8-2023 to this effect. The signature of the SC/PWD is not needed if the purchase is made through online means. The SC/PWD Identification Card number should still be provided”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

RR No. 8-2023 was issued by Commissioner Lumagui in furtherance of his goal to provide Excellent Taxpayer Service. This issuance is a step towards making the BIR a service-oriented agency, not merely a goal-oriented one.