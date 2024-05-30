859 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. welcomed the crowd of thousands during the separate Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Roadshows in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Koronadal the past four weeks. The roadshows were meant to boost the Taxpayer Education drive of the BIR, especially with the changes brought about by the EOPT law.

“The BIR is an inclusive agency, we will reach out to taxpayers so we can educate them with the changes brought about by EOPT. This nationwide EOPT roadshow aims to display the BIR’s shift from a collection-oriented agency, to a service-oriented one under the Bagong Pilipinas movement” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The BIR has adopted an inclusive approach in its relationship with taxpayers, under Commissioner Lumagui. The BIR, not only has opened its doors for suggestions and comments on tax regulations to taxpayers, it has also created programs like these EOPT Roadshows that will bring Taxpayer Education to the taxpayers themselves. The BIR will exert all efforts in order for taxpayers to be educated with our tax laws, even up to the extent of visiting them in their respective revenue regions. Commissioner Lumagui, and the top management of the BIR, aims to visit all revenue regions so the BIR can educate every Filipino.

The schedule for the next set of roadshows are being finalized. Announcements will be made in the upcoming months.

“Ang BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas ang mismong lumalapit sa taxpayers upang maturuan natin sila ng mga updates dahil sa EOPT. Ang bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas ay hindi lamang nakatutok sa collection goal, nakatutok din po tayo sa pagpapabuti ng ating serbisyo. Abangan niyo po ang bisita ng BIR sa mga susunod na linggo” Commissioner Lumagui stated.