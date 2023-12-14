Lumify Work teams up with IBPAP to upskill IT professionals

277 SHARES Share Tweet

With Information and Communications Technology taking the center stage in a post-pandemic Philippines, there is now a greater demand for its practitioners to be globally competitive. To this end, Lumify Work Ph (Lumify) and the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) have partnered up to provide upskilling and certification to the industry’s professionals with internationally recognized learning tools and best practices.

Lumify, a joint venture between the Aboitiz Group and Australia-based Edventure Co., is a pioneer in IT and process training services with a global presence and a pool of world-class, certified instructors. With Lumify’s involvement, IBPAP hopes that the country’s ICT sector can pivot to high-value services by attracting skilled talent, elevate their global competitiveness, and create a sustainable learning ecosystem that continually produces high-value professionals.

“In the era of evolving talent needs amidst the AI-driven landscape, it is imperative to enhance and empower the workforce for the skills of the future,” said IBPAP CEO Jack Madrid. IBPAP has been at the forefront of developing the country’s information technology – business process management (IT-BPM) industry by partnering with government agencies, academic institutions, and related stakeholders. “This partnership with Lumify echoes our commitment to enable and equip the labor force with higher-value tasks as we drive the industry ahead in the era of innovation and AI,” Madrid explained.

Lumify has been leading the IT training services sector of the Australasia region for 30 years. Since its entry into the country in 2019, it has served as the learning partner of choice for high-profile institutions such as Smart, PLDT, SM, Asian Development Bank, Unionbank, Metrobank, BDO, San Miguel, Aboitiz Group, Meralco, Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), among others.

Lumify Country General Manager Gilbert Cadiang hopes that by partnering with IBPAP, they can elevate the value of the country’s IT-BPM Industry. “Lumify Work will help IBPAP achieve its goals in talent development and innovation. Employees today and in the future need to be upskilled and re-skilled to remain relevant and adapt to the speed of technological change. I am looking forward to working as IBPAP’s Talent Development Partner and to establishing our role as the premiere training provider in the IT-BPM industry,” he said.

Cadiang added that the partnership aligns with IBPAP’s 2028 Roadmap which aims to generate revenue of $59B and produce 2.5 million additional full-time employees in the sector.

Lumify’s training courses include 12 fundamental pillars, namely IT Service Management, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics and AI, Professional Development, Cyber Security, Project and Program Management, Business Analysis, Business Applications, Agile and Scrum, End User Applications, Application and Web Development, and IT infrastructure and Networks. Lumify will also bring its expertise from its partner vendors, which include global brands such as Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, ISC2, ISACA, among others.

IBPAP members will be able to avail of exclusive benefits through the partnership, such as discounts, access to Lumify’s digital learning assets, joint talent pipelining, joint “lunch and learns” with partner vendors, customized webinars and digital workshops, access to Lumify’s world-class facilities and instructors, thought leaders, and the global educator community, as well as joint training needs analysis (TNA) with end clients.

As Lumify’s joint venture partner, the Aboitiz Group aims to provide Philippine professionals with agile and accessible high-quality IT training. The Group is spearheading modernization and digitization efforts across its business units and is on-track to becoming the country’s first Techglomorate by 2025.

“The world is changing quickly and education needs to adapt. We need a modern way of training the modern workforce. These skills have never been more relevant and this style of teaching has never been more appropriate,” said Aboitiz Impact Ventures President Jokin Aboitiz.

“We at Aboitiz have always believed in the value of education and the role it plays in advancing business and communities,” he added.

About the Information Technology & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP)

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines is the primary trade body and advocacy group of the country’s IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector.

IBPAP has close to 400 members and six partner associations including the Animation Council of the Philippines, Inc. (ACPI), Global In-House Center Council (GICC) Philippines, Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines (HIMAP), and the Philippine Software Industry Association (PSIA). The organization fosters and sustains the growth of the IT-BPM industry by working with stakeholders to ensure an enduring supply of high-quality labor, support service innovation, and assist investors in setting up operations easily and quickly in the Philippines.

About Lumify Work (Lumify)

Lumify Work is a leading IT training provider in the Australasia region for the past thirty years. Lumify Work Philippines is a joint venture between the Aboitiz Group and Australian IT upskilling provider Edventure Co. Since entering the Philippine IT-BPM industry, Lumify Work Ph has developed IT capabilities among top conglomerates and policy institutions with its pool of international experts and globally-renowned partner vendors.