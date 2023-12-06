Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s Ricia Montejo brings home the Airport Leader of the Future Award in UK Summit

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Ricia Vinelli Montejo, Head of International Terminal Operations and Customer Experience of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, bagged the 2023 Airport Leader of the Future Award at the recent Airport Honour Awards conferred during the International Airport Summit 2023 in, London, United Kingdom. The summit aims to promote operational excellence, diversify business models, and drive sustainability.

A consistent outstanding performer, Ricia joined GMR Megawide Cebu International Corporation (GMCAC) as Procurement Manager in March 2016. She also has extensive work experience in supply chain management. When Terminal 2 (International Terminal) of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was completed in 2018, Ricia became the head of International Terminal Operations. In this capacity, she has maintained the good quality of the airport and has ensured that the best customer experience was provided for the passengers.

In 2023, Ricia was appointed as concurrent Head of Customer Experience. She successfully led the accreditation process of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport with the Airports Council International (ACI). In July 2023, MCIA became the first airport in the Philippines to receive the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation for Airport Service Quality from the Airports Council International.

Montejo leads a passionate team who ensures that both passenger experience and operational excellence are continuously integrated to achieve a transformational travel experience. She has pushed for smooth airport processes by bringing stakeholders in the aviation and the local government to collaborate and develop solutions through technology and consistent stakeholder alignment. Her leadership in both International Terminal Operations and Customer Experience greatly contributes to MCIA’s vision of becoming a world-class airport.

The two-day International Airport Summit 2023 was organized by the International Airport Review. This annual event brings together airport leaders and senior executives to discuss current challenges in the airport industry and to brainstorm on how to address these. The summit is also an opportunity for these leaders and executives to network with one another for the future of the airport industry.

About Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is the second largest airport in the Philippines. It serves over 10 million foreign and local passengers yearly, making it the second busiest airline hub in the country. MCIA is operated by a Filipino-led private consortium between Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), GMR Group of India, and Megawide Construction Corporation (MCC), under a concession agreement with the Philippine Government. With its strategic location and world-class facilities, MCIA aims to establish itself as the main tourism gateway of the country with exceptional travel experience, connecting the world to the Philippines.