“maging malaya at magpalaya” Exhibit explores freedom through augmented reality

The exhibition “maging malaya at magpalaya” invites everyone to witness the fusion of tradition and technology. It showcases that our cultural heritage can be preserved and enhanced through innovation.

In the wake of the global pandemic, our understanding of freedom has been altered. This shift, coupled with rapid advancements in digital technology and artificial intelligence, is vividly captured in the latest exhibition by renowned artist Remster Bautista. Bautista’s work explores the concept of freedom through a unique blend of old and new techniques. Each piece invites viewers into the artist’s vision, offering a perspective that merges tradition and innovation.

The exhibition is a testament to how digital advancements can enhance rather than replace traditional art. It illustrates that the fusion of technology with art can create a harmonious and enriching experience for contemporary and traditional audiences alike. Gallery hoppers were encouraged to take out their phones primarily to view Remster’s work through the app Artivive. An app specializing in augmented reality is commonly used by artists to extend the traditional medium by giving it another layer of layer and movement in digital and mobile space.

“maging malaya at magpalaya” will run from June 10 to 30, 2024, at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery located on the Ground Floor, NCCA Building, 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, 1002 Manila. NCCA Gallery Hours are from Mondays to Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information on the NCCA Gallery, call (+63 2) 8527 2192 or email [email protected].

For details on this press release, contact Mr. Rene S. Napeñas, Head, Public Affairs and Information Office, through [email protected] or 0945 788 5698. Visit www.ncca.gov.ph and the Facebook page @NCCAOfficial.