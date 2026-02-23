Maharlika Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Investment and Operating Officer

305 SHARES Share Tweet

TAGUIG CITY, PHILIPPINES – The Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), the country’s manager of its sovereign wealth fund, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kheed Nielsen Ng as the Chief Investment and Operating Officer (CIOO) of MIC.

Ng brings extensive international experience in investment banking, private equity, and public markets, with professional exposure across North America, Europe, and Asia. Over the course of his career, he has evaluated investments across a wide range of industries and oversaw the deployment of approximately USD 2 billion in capital.

Prior to joining MIC, Ng held senior investment roles at Canada Pension Plan Investments (CPPIB) and Morningside Capital, where he led sourcing and execution efforts, served as a board observer, and worked closely with portfolio company management teams on value creation. Since joining MIC as Vice President of the Investment Management Group, he has provided strategic leadership and *demonstrated the technical rigor* expected of the CIOO.

“With a proven track record of managing and scaling wealth on a global stage, Mr. Ng possesses the strategic foresight and technical depth essential to driving MIC’s investment mandate forward,” MIC President and CEO Rafael D. Consing Jr. said in a statement.

As CIOO, Ng will now serve as the Corporation’s principal technical authority on investment strategy and portfolio management, and as a key adviser to the Board and the President and CEO. His position entails full oversight of the Investment Management Group, including investment strategy formulation, portfolio construction and asset allocation, risk management integration, performance evaluation, and alignment with global sovereign wealth fund governance standards such as the Santiago Principles.

Republic Act No. 11954 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations provide that the Board of Directors is vested with the authority to determine and appoint the Chief Investment and Operating Officer, a position expressly classified as “Highly Technical” and central to the execution of MIC’s mandate.

“As MIC increases its investment activity, ensuring clear leadership, accountability, and authority within the investment function is critical to delivering on MIC’s mandate and meeting stakeholder expectations,” PCEO Consing added.

The announcement of Mr. Ng’s new role came after the MIC’s Board confirmed his appointment as CIOO during the Regular Board Meeting on February 12, 2026.

About Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC)

The Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) is the sole vehicle responsible for mobilizing and managing the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), the Philippines’ first sovereign wealth fund. Established under Republic Act No. 11954, MIC is tasked with promoting economic development by making strategic investments in high-impact sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and digitalization. Guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance, MIC aims to generate optimal returns on investments to support the country’s sustainable, long-term national growth.