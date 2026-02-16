Maharlika Investment Corporation engages global investors at the historic first Philippine Pavilion during World Economic Forum in Davos

499 SHARES Share Tweet

TAGUIG CITY– The Philippines has concluded its participation in the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, marked by a historic milestone: the country’s first-ever Philippine Pavilion.

Representing Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) as part of the official Philippine delegation were Atty. Paul Salanga, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, and Kheed Ng, Chief Investment and Operations Officer (CIOO).

MIC’s participation at the WEF underscores its full support for the Philippine Government’s investment priorities and the broader economic engagement efforts led by Ambassador Manuel A.J. “Dondee” Teehankee. As the country’s first sovereign wealth fund, MIC plays a strategic role in mobilizing capital for transformative national development projects. It is fitting that MIC was present at the first Philippine Pavilion in Davos, given that the Maharlika Investment Fund has been part of the Philippines’ global investment dialogue in previous WEF engagements.

“WEF provided a key global platform for MIC to connect with international investors who are interested in investing in the Philippines. MIC’s role as the country’s sovereign investment vehicle uniquely positions it to support co-investment structures that de-risk large, strategic projects while advancing long-term national development,” Atty. Salanga said.

Throughout the WEF, MIC engaged institutional investors, sovereign funds, and private-sector partners to explore opportunities in priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy security, digitalization, and food security. Discussions focused on how sovereign participation through MIC can enhance investor confidence, strengthen alignment, and accelerate capital deployment into high-impact projects.

Among the highlights of the forum were panel discussions held at the Philippine pavilion, bringing together thought leaders from across the globe, including, notably, a session featuring Nobel Laureate Michael Spence and WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, whose insights on an evolving global order and opportunities for emerging markets, including the Philippines, reinforced the importance of strong economic engagement and collaboration.

During a panel session of Pension Funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds as Anchors of Growth hosted at the Philippine Pavilion, Ng presented an overview of MIC and its mandate in driving both returns and national development, highlighting MIC’s processes and the corporation’s focus on developing critical sectors with the opportunity to drive GDP in the Philippines.

“For MIC, this aligns directly to our dual mandate to generate sustainable financial returns while accelerating national development. Being in the WEF allows us to connect global capital with priority sectors in the Philippines. Energy security, infrastructure, digitalization, and food security, where investments deliver both value and impact.” Ng shared in a statement.

The presence of the Philippines’ first national pavilion at the World Economic Forum allowed the country to showcase and present a unified and compelling narrative of opportunity, culture, and identity providing a platform for substantive engagement with delegates who were intent on understanding how to invest and partner with the Philippines, becoming a focal point for meaningful engagement with investors who showed genuine interest in which sovereign co-investment can play a strategic role.

“Our participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos was both a privilege and a responsibility. As the Philippines’ sovereign investment vehicle, Maharlika Investment Corporation is committed to supporting the government’s efforts to position the country as a premier destination for long-term, strategic capital.” Atty. Salanga added.

WEF is the international organization for public-private cooperation, providing a global, impartial, and not-for-profit platform that enables meaningful stakeholder engagement to foster trust, collaboration, and progress.