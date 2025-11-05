609 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) proudly announces that its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Atty. Paul T. Salanga, has been recognized by CEO Insight Asia as one of the “Top 10 General Counsel in the Philippines – 2025.” This prestigious recognition underscores Atty. Salanga’s exceptional legal stewardship and his pivotal role in establishing the Maharlika Investment Corporation as a globally-compliant institution, driving its ambition to be one of the best-managed sovereign wealth funds in the world.

CEO Insight Asia acknowledged Atty. Salanga for leveraging his extensive industry expertise and over 25 years of experience in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, project financing, banking, securities, and wealth management advisory to offer effective skills to the market. His leadership is critical in navigating the Philippines’ evolving and complex legal and regulatory environment.

“Atty. Salanga’s inclusion in this elite list is a testament to his profound legal acumen and his unwavering commitment to the highest standards of governance” said Rafael Consing Jr., President and CEO of MIC.

General Counsel in the Philippines are vital contributors to organizations, acting as both a legal and risk advisor to ensure adherence to local law, international standards, and corporate governance practices while facilitating business growth. Atty. Salanga’s thoughtful views are crucial in bolstering the credibility and resilience of the Philippine business ecosystem, particularly as MIC aims to build investor confidence and implement sustainable practices.

“His strategic advice ensures that MIC operates with impeccable adherence to local and international standards, laying the strong legal foundation necessary for the Maharlika Investment Fund to achieve its mandate of generating optimal returns and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.” Consing added.

Atty. Salanga’s leadership embodies the increasing scope of the General Counsel position in the Philippines—a shift from a conventional legal role to a strategic, business-centric one that acts as a principal agent for business transformation and compliance excellence.

The MIC is the sole vehicle responsible for mobilizing and managing the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), the Philippines’ first-ever sovereign wealth fund. Established under Republic Act No. 11954, the MIC is mandated to invest in a wide range of assets, including foreign currencies, fixed-income instruments, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects, to generate optimal returns and promote long-term socio-economic development.

This recognition by CEO Insight Asia reinforces the Maharlika Investment Corporation’s dedication to good governance and sound legal practice as it executes its mandate to strategically and responsibly invest the Maharlika Investment Fund for the benefit of future generations of Filipinos.