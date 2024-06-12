Makakalikasan Party Declares War on Coral Reef Destruction: A Call to Action on Coral Triangle Day 2024

471 SHARES Share Tweet

On this Coral Triangle Day, June 9, 2024, the Makakalikasan Party intensified its commitment to the conservation and protection of the Coral Triangle, with a sharp focus on the Isla Verde Passage, recognized globally as the “center of the center” of marine biodiversity.

The Critical Importance of the Coral Triangle

The Coral Triangle, spanning the waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Solomon Islands, and Timor-Leste, is a marine area of unparalleled biodiversity. It houses 76% of the world’s coral species, supports over 2,000 species of reef fish, and provides crucial resources for millions of people. This region is vital for maintaining marine biodiversity, supporting fisheries, and protecting coastal communities.

Addressing Urgent Threats

However, the Coral Triangle faces severe threats from overfishing, destructive fishing practices, coastal development, pollution, and climate change. The Makakalikasan Party emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable fishing practices, stricter enforcement of environmental laws, and the promotion of community-based conservation programs to combat these threats.

Recent Positions and Advocacy Efforts

Shared Ecosystem Approach: We propose the West Philippine Sea and the entire South China Sea be managed as a shared ecosystem. This approach will ensure sustainable use and conservation, safeguarding these critical areas for future generations.

Opposition to Destructive Practices: We stand firmly against destructive fishing and coastal development. Instead, we advocate for sustainable practices and rigorous enforcement of environmental regulations.

Community-Based Management: Empowering local communities and integrating indigenous knowledge are central to our conservation strategy. This approach ensures sustainable resource use and enhances conservation outcomes.

Environmental Governance in Isla Verde Passage: The Isla Verde Passage, a biodiversity hotspot, requires stringent protection and effective management. We are committed to actively participating in its environmental governance, ensuring that conservation efforts are pursued more aggressively. In the May 2025 elections, we will challenge and replace elected officials in the local government units (LGUs) who do not prioritize or actively undermine these essential conservation efforts.

Collaborative Stewardship: We advocate for a blue-green commune approach, emphasizing collaborative stewardship in the West Philippine Sea. This involves joint efforts between governments, NGOs, local communities, and international partners.

Enhanced Marine Protected Areas (MPAs): We support establishing and properly managing MPAs, which are crucial for preserving biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Technological Innovations: We endorse using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technological advancements in monitoring reef health and predicting bleaching events, providing real-time insights for effective conservation planning.

Commitment to Action

The Makakalikasan Party calls on all stakeholders to join us in these efforts. We need robust policies, substantial funding, and unwavering political will to protect our coral reefs. We urge the government to allocate more resources towards marine conservation and rigorously enforce environmental laws.

On this Coral Triangle Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring the health and productivity of the Coral Triangle for generations to come. We pledge to challenge and replace unresponsive officials in the May 2025 elections, ensuring that environmental governance mechanisms are pursued more aggressively. Join us in our mission to protect and preserve the Coral Triangle. For more information on our initiatives and how you can get involved, visit the Makakalikasan Party website. www.naturepartyph.weebly.com