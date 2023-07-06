Make lives your priority in cases of fire – Mayor Honey tells Manilans

360 SHARES Share Tweet

IN cases of fire, make sure to prioritize saving your life and those of your loved ones.

This was the message aired by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna as she led the distribution of financial assistance to 131 families whose houses have been razed by fire recently.

The heads of the displaced families were gathered in Manila City Hall through the efforts of social welfare department head Re fugoso, for the said distribution of said monetary aid to help the fire victims start anew.

“Ang akin lang pong paalala, maging aral po sana ito sa ating lahat. Wala naman pong gusto na masunugan. Lagi po tayong mag-iingat at sa mga ganito pong sitwasyon, lagi po n’yong uunahin ang inyong mga sarili at pamilya. Ang mga gamit po, mapapalitan at mapapalitan ‘yan, pero ang buhay po,” the mayor said.

Lacuna also said that while the cash aid that the city government is providing for fire victims may not be huge, she expressed hope that it will somehow help them start all over again.

“Ang importante po diyan, kapag may ganitong sakuna, ay nakakabangonpo tayong muli. At ang inyo naman pong pamahalaan ay hindi titigil na kahit paano ay makatulong naman po kami sa inyo maliit man po maibigay namin sa inyong tulong, sigurado naman po na kahit paano ay makapagsisimula kayong muli diyan po ay maaasahan nyo ang inyong pamahalaan, ang pamahalaang-lungsod ng Maynil,” she added.

Fugoso said a total of 131 families whose houses have been gutted by fire incidents that occurred in separate areas in the city recently received P10,000 each from the city government.