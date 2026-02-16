Male ‘chop-chop’ victim found in drum by Binondo scavengers

249 SHARES Share Tweet

CHOPPED body parts belonging to a man was found inside a black trash bag that was then placed inside a blue drum by two scavengers in Binondo, Manila.

Investigation by PMSg Arvy Macarasig of the Manila Police District-Homicide Section said that the chopped body parts were discovered at around 7:30 p.m. the other night by scavengers Jay Reyes Rodriguez, 23 and James Marcel Pastor, 34.

Before that, the two said they saw a white L-300 van stop near them. Two men alighted and unloaded the said drum and signaled them to come.

The men then asked the two scavengers to dispose of the drum, paid them and left.

From there, the scavengers loaded the drum into their cart and were about to dispose of it in front of the Delpan Sports Complex on Mel Lopez Blvd. (Northbound), Barangay 275, Zone 3 in Binondo, Manila when they noticed the trash bag inside slightly opened.

Upon checking, they found the body parts and reported the matter to the MPD-homicide and SOCO.

Meantime, the police are trying to establish the victim’s identity while the body parts were brought to a funeral parlor for safekeeping.