Mall employees, fisherfolk affected by Mindanao earthquake receive cash aid from DSWD

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office in the SOCCSKSARGEN Region, together with Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, hands out Php 2,000 worth of cash aid and two boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to the employees of the Gaisano Grand Koronadal mall who were affected by the recent 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit some parts of Mindanao.

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office in the SOCCSKSARGEN Region, together with Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, hands out Php 2,000 worth of cash aid and two boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to the employees of the Gaisano Grand Koronadal mall who were affected by the recent 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit some parts of Mindanao.

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay on Monday (November 20) led the distribution of relief assistance to employees of the Gaisano Grand Koronadal mall which was severely affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit some parts of Mindanao on Friday (Nov. 17).

Over 400 mall employees received Php2,000 each under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program in addition to two boxes of family food packs (FFPs).

Personnel of the DSWD Field Office 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) also distributed cash aid amounting to Php2,000 as well as FFPs to some 41 fisherfolk in the City of Koronadal whose fishing boats were damaged due to the tremor.

“We, in the department, will continue to conduct monitoring, validation, and distribution of FFPs, other relief items, and financial assistance to the families and individuals affected by the earthquake, especially those who lost their source of income, as instructed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

Based on the November 20 Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) report, a total of 5,859 families or 27,155 individuals were recorded to have been affected by the earthquake in the SOCCSKSARGEN region.

As of press time, the DSWD FO 12 has an available Php 5 million standby funds; 55,352 boxes of food packs; and Php 57.6 million worth of food and non-food items (FNIs) prepositioned in various warehouses in the region.

Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the agency has sufficient funds to provide augmentation support to the affected local government units (LGUs), with more than Php2.8 billion standby and stockpile funds.