Mama Lou’s Group and Coca-Cola partner to make every meal a celebration of meaningful moments

Sealing the momentous collaboration are key representatives from Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) and Mama Lou’s Group (MLG): CCBPI National On-Premise Head Cynthia Banaria, MLG Co-Founder and Managing Directress Crystal Sison, CCBPI President and CEO Gareth McGeown, MLG Co-Founder, President and CEO David Sison, CCBPI Modern Trade Director April Apsay, and CCBPI National Business Development Manager Joseph Michael Go

Mama Lou’s Group now serving Coca-Cola to pair with your favorite Italian dishes

Manila, Philippines – Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI)—the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country—seals its partnership with Mama Lou’s Group Holdings Inc., the brand behind the Philippines’ beloved Italian restaurant chain, Mama Lou’s, to bring refreshing and remarkable dining experiences to more Filipinos.

“We are truly excited to delight our customers together with Mama Lou’s Group—where every meal that is paired with a refreshing glass of Coca-Cola is a joyful celebration of togetherness and an opportunity to make life more enjoyable. It’s a privilege for us to be in this partnership and we appreciate the trust David, Crystal, and the team have placed in us. We look forward to many years of success for Mama Lou’s Group,” says Gareth McGeown, CCBPI President and CEO.

Coca-Cola is a total beverage company that offers a diverse selection of products to cater to Filipino consumers’ varying preferences and lifestyles. Diners can now enjoy a variety of Coca-Cola products—such as the iconic Coca-Cola, Royal, Sprite, A&W, and Wilkins—in all Mama Lou’s Italian Kitchen, Mama Lou’s Premio Ristorante, Nonna’s Gourmet Italian, FAMU | Filipino Flavors, and The Burger Club, their upcoming new restaurant concepts.

David Sison, CEO of Mama Lou’s Group, shares, “Mama Lou’s is all about bringing meaningful experiences to Filipino diners, and with Coca-Cola as a partner—a staple beverage in Filipino gatherings—we can spark more joy. We are grateful for the opportunity and are excited that our restaurant chains are now carrying the iconic taste of Coca-Cola products to complement our customers’ favorites.”

Mama Lou’s opened its first location at BF Homes Las Pinas in 2010, and it has since become one of the leading Filipino brands that specializes in Italian cuisine. Currently maintaining over 26 bustling outlets throughout the country, its impressive growth sets it apart as one of the most rapidly expanding restaurant chains in the Philippines. David Sison has also expanded Mama Lou’s Group Holdings, Inc. and introduced Nonna’s Gourmet Italian, serving napoletan style pizza, Famu Filipino Restaurant, and BrauBass German Craft Beer. With its diverse menus and culinary range, Mama Lou’s Hospitality Group continues to attract a loyal following of food enthusiasts across the Philippines.

McGeown notes that the collaboration between Mama Lou’s and Coca-Cola is a natural fit, given the brands’ much-loved standing among Filipinos. He says, “It’s through partnerships like this—where we share a one heartfelt goal marked with good food and refreshing beverages—that Coca-Cola has been able to call the Philippines home for 112 years. We will continue to create new moments of happiness for Filipinos through our great people, great beverages, great execution, and great partners like Mama Lou’s Group.”

Together, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. and Mama Lou’s are providing quality beverages, service, and meals—furthering the distinctly Filipino tradition of transforming every meal into a joyous occasion.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI)

Coca-Cola has called the Philippines home for 112 years. The Philippines was Coca-Cola’s first market in Asia to begin local bottling operations. Today, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI)–the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country—operates across 18 manufacturing facilities and almost 70 distribution centers and sales offices nationwide, offering 20 brands in its beverage portfolio and employing around 9,000 Filipinos. Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. is jointly owned by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Aboitiz Equity Ventures. CCBPI remains committed to its vision of refreshing Filipinos and making a difference across the Philippines through its great beverages, great execution, great people, and great partners, all while keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations.

About Mama Lou’s Group Holdings Inc.

MAMA LOU’S GROUP HOLDINGS INC. (MLGHI) is a company that prides itself on providing exceptional food & beverage concepts with warm hospitality to its guests. Our story began in 2010 when our founders, Malou and Richard Tremblay, established Mama Lou’s Italian Kitchen, the company’s first restaurant. With a passion for creating delectable dishes that highlight the flavors of Italy along with Filipino favorites, Mama Lou’s Italian Kitchen quickly became an iconic institution for food lovers in BF Homes, Paranaque Driven by an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and passion for service, MLGHI has since expanded its reach to different areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. At MLGHI, we believe that good food is more than just sustenance; it’s a celebration of life and a way to build meaningful connections with others. We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service and cuisine to our guests by creating #MAMArable dining experiences that keep our guests coming back for more.