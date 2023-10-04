Man claiming to be deaf-mute held for fake Philippine passport

277 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR presenting a suspicious passport, a man claiming to be deaf-mute was intercepted by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3.

Identified as Sengaloun Phimpa, the man was stopped after arriving on board an AirAsia flight from Bangkok. Investigation is underway to establish his nationality.

Citing a report, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that while presenting his bogus passport, Phimpa claimed to be deaf mute.

“We have reason to suspect that this man is pretending to be deaf-mute to avoid having to speak Filipino,” said Tansingco, as he lauded the alertness of officer Cristine Niepes in detecting the fraud.

Tansingco said: “Immigration officers are given the tough job of border control and protecting the country from illegal aliens/ “The alertness of our personnel deserves commendation.”

Niepes, upon inspection, found numerous inconsistencies on the said document presented by Phimpa. prompting her to subject it for tertiary inspection with the bureau’s forensic documents laboratory, which revealed that Phimpa presented a fraudulent passport, with counterfeit immigration stamp and Thai visa.

Also found in Phimpa’s possession was a Philippine TIN ID, a Philippine postal ID and other Thai documents.

Tansingco said that Phimpa’s case will undergo further investigation and if proven to be a foreign national, he will be transferred to the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa while he awaits the resolution of his deportation case.