Man who raped live-in partner’s 10-year-old daughter nabbed by SMaRT

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives from the Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) nabbed a 28-year-old man who alleged raped his live-in partner’s ten-year-old daughter.

The suspect, who was nabbed in his home at 531 Asuncion St., Binondo, Manila, was nabbed by a team from the office of PMajor Edward Samonte, SMaRT chief, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Presiding Judge Marissa Pajulas Estabaya of RTC, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 11, Bacoor City,Cavite, dated July 26, 2023 for a case of sa Qualified Rape under Par. 1(A) of Art. 266-A in rel. to Art. 266-B.

No bail was recommended by the court for his provisional liberty.

Samonte said the suspect is accused of raping the victim on November 20,2021 inside their home at Justin Ville Panapaan 7 , Sittio 14 Bacoor Cavite.

When the incident came out in the open, the suspect went into hiding.

The suspect is in the most wanted in district level and is detained at the SMaRT cell to await a commitment order from the court.