Managing Lymphedema: Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes

The symptoms of lymphedema are challenging to manage. This is because lymphedema is a progressive condition, which entails that the symptoms can worsen over time. However, with suitable treatment and specific lifestyle changes, people with lymphedema can still have a quality life. This article highlights the treatment options and lifestyle changes that can help reduce swelling, improve mobility, and prevent complications of this condition.

Treatment Options

Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD)

One of the most viable treatment options for people with lymphedema is MLD. It involves using specialized massage techniques to reduce swelling in certain body areas. Seasoned providers of lymphatic drainage massage in Albuquerque suggest opting for an MLD treatment incorporating advanced technology to utilize dynamic compression. This will gently massage and stimulate lymphatic flow, helping to reduce swelling, enhance circulation, and alleviate muscle tension. With better blood circulation, your body can deliver oxygen and nutrients to your cells more seamlessly. This will, in turn, support your body’s natural healing process.

Going through MLD provides various other benefits, such as reduced inflammation, faster healing, and a better immune system. Inflammation is reduced because of better oxygen flow in your body, alleviating your discomfort and the swelling associated with lymphedema. You will also likely heal faster because MLD can stimulate the growth of fresh blood vessels and promote collagen production. Finally, you will have a better immune system since elevated oxygen levels enhance white blood cell activity, enhancing the immune system’s ability to fight infections and pathogens.

Physical Therapy

Another viable treatment for lymphedema is physical therapy exercises that can help expand your range of motion. These exercises can help minimize your risk of complications and enhance your overall function. For instance, you can try deep breathing to stimulate lymphatic flow while promoting relaxation. You can also try active range of motion (ROM) exercises that involve moving your affected limbs without assistance. In this case, simple shoulder circles can be a significant help. Specific resistive exercises can also help you manage the symptoms of your condition. For instance, when you use resistance bands or light weights to strengthen your muscles, you are fostering controlled movements that can help prevent muscle stiffness.

Medication

For some people, taking medications to help them manage the symptoms of lymphedema is necessary. In this case, diuretics or antibiotics are typically described by medical practitioners to prevent complications. However, ensure you don’t take any medications for your condition without the proper prescription. You should also adhere to the dosage recommended by your doctor when taking these medications to ensure their effectiveness in helping you deal with the symptoms of your condition.

Use of Compression Garments

You can also use compression garments to manage the symptoms of lymphedema. Sleeves, stockings, or bandages can help reduce swelling, but these garments must be appropriately fitted. You will also need to wear them consistently for best results. When choosing the right compression garments, consult a doctor to assess your condition properly. From there, you need to have an idea of the compression levels of these garments. Higher compression levels mean more pressure on the area you want to treat. These are typically suitable for severe swelling. You should also consider gradient compression garments or those applying the most pressure at the closest extremity.

Compression garments’ materials may also differ, which is why this is another factor you must consider. In this case, you can choose between nylon, spandex, or cotton, but the important thing is to opt for one made from breathable material to keep you comfortable for a more extended period. In this case, it will help if you experiment with different brands, models, and styles to find the one that suits you best. It would help if you also chose the style that best corresponds to the affected area of your body while also considering the durability and care instructions of the garment to extend its lifespan.

Lifestyle Changes

Maintaining Healthy Weight

Aside from the treatment options available to help you deal with the symptoms of your condition, you can also make certain lifestyle changes that can improve your overall quality of life even if you live with lymphedema. For instance, exert the effort to maintain a healthy weight because being overweight can worsen your symptoms. Hence, be cautious with your food and practice eating appropriate portions. It would help if you also incorporated exercise into your routine. If you are resting, elevate the swelling part of your body to foster blood circulation.

Proper Skin Care

Proper skin care can also help overcome the symptoms of lymphedema. This will help prevent infections and complications associated with the condition. In this case, always keep your skin clean and moisturized. Also, protect your skin from cuts, scratches, and insect bites. If you encounter any wounds, treat them promptly. Using insect repellent is also an excellent choice. Finally, use the right amount of sunscreen when you need to spend time outdoors.

Education and Awareness

Being educated about your condition is another lifestyle change you need to make if you want to manage the symptoms you are experiencing. Talk to a medical practitioner who can provide you with the proper guidance and support when it comes to lymphedema—research online for more information about your condition. You can also join different support groups for people with lymphedema. This is where you can engage with people who will most likely understand your situation. The more you know, the better you will be able to overcome the symptoms and live the quality of life you deserve.

If you live with lymphedema, rest assured, knowing that there are various treatment options and lifestyle changes that you can implement to help manage your condition. MLD, physical therapy, medications, and the use of compression garments are all viable options to help you manage the symptoms of your condition. Regarding lifestyle changes, maintaining a healthy weight, taking care of your skin, and being educated about your condition can all help provide you with a quality life even if you have lymphedema. Be patient and trust the process. You will emerge from this thriving, overcoming your condition.