Mandatory use of payment reference numbers for SSS housing loan payments starts this June

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) announced that SSS housing loan mortgagors or borrowers must present a Payment Reference Number (PRN) for their loan payments beginning this month, making it easier for them to pay their housing loans and have it posted on the same day on their loan accounts.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet highlighted that this transition to Real-Time Processing of Loans (RTPL) is designed to enhance the convenience of housing loan borrowers.

Macasaet said that it enables the real-time posting of housing loan payments to individual loan accounts, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

“The PRN for loans is a system-generated number corresponding to a loan billing statement of the individual loans by the borrower, which contains certain characters to distinguish the housing loan from other SSS loan programs,” he said.

He added that borrowers with outstanding loan obligations in the Direct Individual Housing Loan Program and the Direct Housing Loans for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Workers’ Organization Members, and Trade Union Members (TUM) should have a PRN whenever they pay their loan payments.

SSS Senior Vice President for Lending and Asset Management Group Pedro T. Baoy said that SSS will send a monthly billing containing the PRN to the mortgagors’ registered email addresses and mobile numbers.

“We strongly advise our housing loan borrowers to take responsibility for keeping their contact details with the SSS up-to-date. This will ensure they receive the PRN they need for every housing loan payment transaction, contributing to a smooth and timely payment process,” Baoy emphasized.

Baoy added that borrowers can also get a PRN at the SSS Housing and Acquired Assets Management Department, SSS Investments Accounting Department, or SSS Member Loans Department in the SSS Main Office, Quezon City.

Baoy explained that mortgagors will have one PRN for each outstanding SSS loan. “For example, if a borrower has an original housing loan and a Housing Repair and Improvement Loan, he/she will get two separate PRNs for each loan.”

He said borrowers can obtain the PRN every 10th day of the month, so their PRN for June 2024 will be generated on June 10.

Baoy clarified that once the PRN expires, the borrower needs to get a new PRN that contains the past due and current amounts, noting that an expired PRN will no longer be accepted for payment.

“Mortgagors can pay their monthly housing loan amortizations over the counter at SSS branch offices with tellering services or through SSS-accredited collecting partners such as Union Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank, Bayad Center, and SM Mart, Inc. SSS will notify them through their registered email address and mobile number to confirm their payment and its posting on their accounts,” Baoy said.

As of December 2023, SSS has 3,744 mortgagors with housing loan collectibles amounting to P6.83 billion.