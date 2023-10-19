Manila bags five awards for tourism promotion

194 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Honey Lacuna expressed pride as the city reaped anew several awards in recognition of the local government’s efforts in promoting tourism.

The mayor thanked the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) headed by its Director, Charlie Dungo, as well as all the personnel under DTCAM for a job well done.

According to Lacuna, the city, through the DTCAM, was able to receive a total of five awards during the recently-concluded 18th Pearl Awards mounted by the Department of Tourism – Philippines and the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) held at the Boracay Newcoast Hotel in Malay, Aklan last October 5.

The awards bagged by the DTCAM are as follows: Grand Winner- Best Tourism Promotions Award: Brochure – City for the “Timeless Treasures: Discover the Manila Clock Tower Museum Brochure”; Grand Winner— Best Tourism Event: Religious Festival – City for “Traslacion 2022: A Transformative Religious Event”; first runner up –Best Tourism Week or Monthly Celebration Award – City for “Tourism Reboot: Creating Opportunities for Manila; second runner up— Best Tourism Promotions Video Awards – City for “Anak ng Maynila and certificate of recognition after the city of Manila made it as a finalist in the Best Oriented Local Government Unit Award- City Category.

Lacuna thanked the award-giving body for the recognition, saying the awards will serve as an inspiration for her and the city officials concerned to strive more and do even better in the years to come.

The awards, she said, are a validation that the city of Manila is doing the right thing in promoting tourism and exerting all-out efforts to attract tourists, both local and international.

She also commended the staff and leadership of DTCAM, especially its chief Dungo, whom she said had been working very hard so that her plans and programs toward a “Magnificent Manila” will come to a fruition at the soonest time possible.

Dungo, who also heads the Association of Tourism Officers – National Capital Region, meanwhile thanked the ATOP-DOT for the awards bestowed upon Manila and most specially, Lacuna, stressing the mayor’s all-out support has made his job easier, along with the implementation of plans and projects geared toward tourism.