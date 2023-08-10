Manila City Council declares drag artist Pura Luka ‘Persona Non Grata’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

DRAG artist Pura Luka, who stirred controversy for using the revered Black Nazarene in an impersonation video that went viral, has been declared ‘persona non grata’ by the majority of the 38-member Manila City Council.

The declaration was contained in a resolution unanimously passed by the Manila City Council membership that attended a session presided by Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto in his capacity as the concurrent Presiding Officer.

Council Majority Floor Leader Jong Isip explained that the resolution declared Vega —Amadeus Fernando Pagente in real life– as ‘persona non grata; meaning he is not welcome in the city.

Isip said that the resolution stemmed from the impersonation of the Black Nazarene which is highly revered not only by most Filipinos but by the city of Manila as well.

A similar resolution had been previously passed by the councils of General Santos City, Floridablanca, Pampanga and Toboso, Negros Occidental.

Vega is also facing a complaint filed by the Philippines for Jesus Movement sa Quezon City for violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Under Article 201, punishment awaits anyone who will perform lewd or immoral acts, live or otherwise, that offend any race or religion.