Manila City employees urged to take drug test until July 28 or face insubordination

Mayor Honey Lacuna was the first to undergo the mandatory random drug testing in City Hall, in compliance to a memo issued by the Civil Service Commission. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded city government employees that they only have until July 28, 2023 to submit themselves to mandatory drug testing or they may possibly face insubordination.

Lacuna explained that the mandatory random drug testing is pursuant to a memo issued by the Civil Service Commission (CSC), the central personnel agency of the Philippine government responsible for the policies, plans and programs concerning all civil service employees.

According to Lacuna, the CSC order is being implemented within City Hall at no cost to the city government employees.

The said drug testing in City Hall was kicked off with no less than the mayor herself and Vice Mayor Yul Servo subjecting themselves to the said testing last July 10, 2023, with a call for others to follow suit.

“Ito po ay patuloy nating isinasagaSagawa sa lahat ng kawani. Mahigit sa 8,000 drug testing kits ang meron sa atin kaya lahat ng empleyado ay pwedeng magpa-random drug testing. Nauna na po ang inyong lingkod at si Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto at siyempre, ang mga department heads,” she said.

Lacuna said that all departments, bureaus and offices within the City Hall have their respective schedules for their personnel’s mandatory random drug testing and everyone concerned is encouraged to submit themselves as the July 28 deadline nears.

“Ito po ay ginagawa natin para i-promote ang ligtas at drug-free working environment dito sa loob ng City Hall,” she stressed.

The lady mayor said that those who will fail to undergo the said testing will be given memos to satisfactorily explain why they failed to submit themselves to the required drug test.

“Kaya po sinasabi ho namin, ipinaaalala sa lahat na kinakailangan ninyong magpa-drug test kasi po ang lahat ng di nagpapa-test ay ating bibigyan ng memo to explain bakit di kayo nagpapa-drug test. Batayan ito ng insubordination kasi dapat sinusunod natin dahil mandatory yan. Kung wala kayong dapat ikatakot, magpa-drug test kayo,” Lacuna said.

The mayor said employes have nothing to lose when they undergo the said testing and it will give the workers in each department, bureau and office the peace of mind knowing that they are working under a drug-free environment.

Meantime, Lacuna said she will inquire about the regulation on the cases of those who have problems producing urine, which is needed when one undergoes drug testing.

As public servants, Lacuna stressed that city officials and workers must serve as role models by staying away from vices, most especially illegal drugs, adding that those who will test positive for illegal drug use will be referred for confirmatory testing. Once confirmed, they will have to undergo rehabilitation.