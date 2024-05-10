Manila City Library, branch libraries, have new operating hours

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces the new operating hours of the Manila's public libraries. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the Manila City Library (MCL) has new operating hours in view of the adjustment of work schedule in the local government.

The mayor said that the city’s main library located on Taft Avenue is now open from Mondays to Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on holidays.

On the other hand, the MCL’s branch libraries are open Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on holidays.

The lady mayor said reading physical books offers certain knowledge and experience that cannot be gained from the internet.

She stressed that apart from the fact that not everything in Google are true, information it offers may also be not enough.

The MCL will continuously help in providing quality educational services that would raise the level of intellect of the student population of Manila, Lacuna assured.

It was learned that the MCL had received various recognitions from the national government in recent years.

MCL head Mylene Villanueva reported to the mayor that they have been able to visit 167 barangays and 11 schools in an effort to reach out to the residents.