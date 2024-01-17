Manila Clock Tower Museum gets new recognition as Golden Leaf Presidential Awardee

Mayor Honey Lacuna expresses pride over the new award received by the Manila Clock Tower Museum. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the Manila Clock Tower Museum once again received recognition from a prestigious award-giving body.

The lady mayor said the museum was named Golden LEAF Presidential Awardee of the ‘Philippine LEAF Awards Tertulia at Parangal 2024’.

The Philippine LEAF Awards is dedicated to acknowledging integrity, creativity and excellence in Philippine live entertainment, performing arts, fashion and festivals.

The ‘LEAF Awards Tertulia at Parangal’ is slated on February 8, 2024, with a red carpet event starting at 1 p.m. at the iconic Manila Metropolitan Theater.

Lacuna stated with pride that in November last year, the iconic Manila Clock Tower Museum was also hailed by the National Commission of Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as the grand winner in the MGM 2023 AVP Museum Competition.

The first clock tower museum in the country bested all other local government museums during the competition held on October 6, 2023.

The Manila Clock Tower Museum, which was finished in 1930, was designed by Filipino Neoclassical artist and architect Antonio Toledo.

Due to the pandemic, the slated opening to the public of the rehabilitated clock tower was stalled, until it finally pushed through in October 2022.

It was formally inaugurated and opened to the public by Lacuna and tourism chief Charlie Dungo and was subsequently launched as a major tourist attraction and historic landmark.

It is is located inside the Manila City Hall and is open on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It features the colorful history of Manila as well as modern art galleries with changing art exhibits. It stands at nearly 100 feet owing to which it is considered as the biggest clock tower in the country.