Manila Clock Tower Museum now open on weekends

Photo shows Mayor Honey Lacuna with (from right) City Administrator Bernie Ang, Sec. Karlo Nograles and Vice Mayor Yul Servo at the opening of the Manila Clock Tower Museum. Behind Servo is Calapan administrator Penelope Belmonte. (JERRY S. TAN)

Due to insistent public demand, the Manila Clock Tower Museum will now be open to the public even on weekends.

Thus announced Mayor Honey Lacuna, who said that the start of the museum’s weekend operations will begin on March 2, 2024.

“Now, you can enjoy our museum even on Saturdays and Sundays,” Lacuna said.

It was learned from Jose Ma. D. Belmonte, Project Head of the Manila Clock Tower Museum, that the museum may be visited from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

Just recently, the said museum was named Golden LEAF Presidential Awardee of the ‘Philippine LEAF Awards Tertulia at Parangal 2024’, an award dedicated to acknowledging integrity, creativity and excellence in Philippine live entertainment, performing arts, fashion and festivals.

The ‘LEAF Awards Tertulia at Parangal’ is slated on February 8, 2024, with a red carpet event starting at 1 p.m. at the iconic Manila Metropolitan Theater.

Prior to that, in November last year, the museum was hailed by the National Commission of Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as the grand winner in the MGM 2023 AVP Museum Competition.

The Manila Clock Tower, which was finished in 1930, was designed by Filipino Neoclassical artist and architect Antonio Toledo.

Due to the pandemic, the slated opening to the public of the rehabilitated clock tower was stalled, until it finally pushed through in October 2022.

It was formally inaugurated and opened to the public by Lacuna and tourism chief Charlie Dungo and was subsequently launched as a major tourist attraction and historic landmark.

It features the colorful history of Manila as well as modern art galleries with changing art exhibits. It stands at nearly 100 feet owing to which it is considered as the biggest clock tower in the country.

Belmonte said the added featured exhibits as of this writing are ‘Raising the Bar,’ ‘Spectrum Exhibit’ and ‘Woven Exhibit.’