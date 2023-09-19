Manila continues to light up – Mayor Honey

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with (seated, from right) City Engineer Armand Andres, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and City Electrician Randy Sadac at the streetlighting of Quirino Avenue. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with (seated, from right) City Engineer Armand Andres, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and City Electrician Randy Sadac at the streetlighting of Quirino Avenue. (JERRY S. TAN)

Good news to motorists and pedestrians alike— the lighting up of Manila continues.

This was assured by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she led the streetlighting activity along Quirino Avenue on Monday night, where she was joined by City Engineer Armand Andres, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and City Electrician Randy Sadac and Chairman Jaime Adriano, among others.

In her short message, Lacuna said the stretch of Quirino Avenue from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue was in response to requests made by residents and barangay officials whose jurisdiction covers the said areas.

“Napakadilim po kasi dito at marami sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga barangay officials na nakakasakop, ay talagang hiling na sana lumiwanag dito,” she said.

According to Andres, the area lighted up with 70 sets of 27-feet steel lamp posts covers 10 barangays at a length of 965 square meters.

“Ito na ang katuparan ng inyong kahilingan, dahil sa masinop na pag-aalaga ng pondo ng inyong pamahalaan,” she added, underscoring that well lit areas are favorable for motorists and are expected to dissuade criminal elements from carrying out their activities.

The lady mayor also took the opportunity to request from the residents and barangay authorities present to take good care of the lights and make sure they are always working and free from all forms of vandalism.

“Pakiusap po namin sa inyo… ito ay pinaghirapan nating lahat kaya sana ay panatilihin nating maliwanag ang parteng ito. ‘Wag kayong mag- alala dahil uunti-untiin natin ang kahabaan ng Quirino,” Lacuna assured.

She also thanked the city government’s partners from the private sector, particularly Meralco, for their continued support.

Lacuna assured the residents that their city government will continue providing the best possible service, with a call for them to do their part in helping the administration achieve its programs geared toward a ‘Magnificent Manila sooner.