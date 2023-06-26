Manila Doctors Hospital and Chiang Kai Shek College Renew Partnership

277 SHARES Share Tweet

After 11 years of partnership, Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) renews its partnership with Chiang Kai Shek College (CSKC), a Chinese-Filipino institution of higher learning, as a commitment of both organizations’ thrust in proving quality and comprehensive healthcare services to CKSC’s internal and external community.

Under the renewed Memorandum of Agreement signed and witnessed by both parties last June 7, 2023 at the GTMT Penthouse of Manila Doctors Hospital, MDH shall provide medical service and hospitalization discounts to the students, employees, faculty members and board of directors of CKSC. In addition to the renewed partnership, CKSC alumni officers and members and their qualified dependents will also be included in the discounts provided for by the hospital. Dr. Hian Ho N. Kua, MDH’s Hospital Director, expresses his delight and gratitude in the renewed partnership of MDH and CKSC. Referencing to the hospital’s re-branded tagline “With you every step of the way”, Kua assures CKSC of an exceptional healthcare services from consultation to recovery.

“We assure you that we will work hard to consistently provide excellent service and hope that you will allow us to offer more of our services to the CKSC community. We are eager to work with you and contribute to the total well-being of your community”, he added.

About Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital is a premier tertiary hospital founded in 1956 by a group of physicians. As one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country today, Manila Doctors Hospital offers holistic care and wellbeing to its local and international patients by providing them with one of the most advanced facilities and healthcare technology in the Philippines- like the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Brachytherapy for cancer treatment and the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory or the Cathlab.

Strategically located at the heart of Manila, MDH continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by accelerating the quality of medical profession and embracing the challenges of providing accessible, world-class, and quality healthcare in the country. For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected] or call (+632) 8558-0888.