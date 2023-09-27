Manila Doctors Hospital inks deal with Federal Land, Inc. for community wellness program

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Top private level 3 hospital, Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) proudly announces a strategic collaboration with Federal Land Inc., (FLI) a renowned real estate developer in the Philippines, for the implementation of Wellness-By-Design, a long-term and comprehensive health and wellness program for the latter’s estates and communities that was sealed thru a Memorandum of Agreement signing, September 22, 2023 at GT Tower International in Makati City.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in healthcare and real estate industries as both top industry players combine their expertise and resources to extend quality healthcare services within reach of the FLI communities composed of residents, tenants, and employees. Wellness-by-Design will be initially piloted at Met Park, an FLI property near Manila Doctors Hospital area.

This unique community wellness program aims to bring healthcare closer to home, ensuring the continuity of care from the hospital to the patient’s residence thru the Homecare Plus services of MDH that offers home care visits, teleconsultation, nursing and caregiving needs among others. The hospital will also provide offsite and remote services thru the Roving Med, a van facility that may be deployed at any FLI property to provide immediate and accessible diagnostic and laboratory services and procedures to the community.

The pre-qualified members of this program will also receive an MDH VIP e-Wellness Passport which will allow members to enjoy special rates and discounts for specific services from the hospital.

Arlene P. Ledesma, MDH President, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “With Wellness by Design, we aim to give Met Park and Federal Land comprehensive healthcare designed to help owners, residents, and employees achieve their best possible health. Manila Doctors is here every step of the way as you go through your healthcare journey.”

About Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital is a premier tertiary hospital founded in 1956 by a group of physicians. As one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country today, Manila Doctors Hospital offers holistic care and wellbeing to its local and international patients by providing them with one of the most advanced facilities and healthcare technology in the Philippines- like the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Brachytherapy for cancer treatment and the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory or the Cathlab.

Strategically located at the heart of Manila, MDH continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by accelerating the quality of medical profession and embracing the challenges of providing accessible, comprehensive, and quality healthcare in the country. For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected] or call (+632) 8558-0888.