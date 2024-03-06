Manila DSW commended by Mayor Honey on Boys Town’s 77th anniversary

Mayor Honey Lacuna with (from left) chief of staff Joshue Santiago and Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Manila Boys' Town. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulated and commended the men and women behind the Department of Social Welfare Manila as she led the 77th anniversary celebration of the Manila Boys’ Town Complex which falls under its jurisdiction.

Lacuna said that the DSW, under the able leadership of its chief, Re Fugoso, had been taking real good care of the wards housed at the said complex with utmost dedication, efficiency and concern.

The mayor said those running the DSW are the very foundation of what public service is all about, as they primarily provide care for the most needy members of the populace and those hit by calamities.

Lacuna assured Manilans that in the celebration of the Manila Boys Town’s 77th anniversary themed, “Walang Hanggang Pasasalamat: Pitumpu’t Pitong Taon ng Di Mapapantayang Kalinga at Pagmamahal,” the institution will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the less privileged, the abandoned, the elderly and the homeless within the city of Manila.

For 77 long years, the Manila Boys Town has served as a place of love, guidance and hope through the limitless dedication of our DSW teams, Lacuna added.

The mayor stressed that nothing can replace the smiles that the city government people put on the faces of the people they care for in the said complex.

“It is for this kind of dedication and service that I, in behalf of all Manilans, thank you all,” Lacuna said, as she extended her greetings on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Manila Boys’ Town.

It was learned from Fugoso that as of March 5, 2024, there are a total of 666 wards being taken care of in the different units of the Manila Boys’ Town Complex.

At the Kids’ Home, there are 22 wards; Girls’ Home, 82 and Boys’ Home, 99. At the Luwalhati Ng Maynila, there are 186 male and 199 female senior citizens while at the RAC-KAMADA, there are 44 males and 34 females.