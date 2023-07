Manila employees assured of fairness when it comes to promotions

Mayor Honey Lacuna cites employes as source of strength of the city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna cites employes as source of strength of the city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The true pillars and source of strength of the city government.

This was how Mayor Honey Lacuna described the employees of the local government of Manila, as she assured them of a fair and just process when it comes to selection and promotion.

In her first year in office, Lacuna said such policy was upheld and the significant role being played by the Local and City Promo Board was also given due recognition.

“Kinikilala natin ang mahalagang papel ng Local at City Promo Board sa pagrerekomenda ng mga karapat-dapat na mga kawani sa lokal na pamahalaan. Hindi kailangan ng impluwensiya ng tanggapan ng punong lungsod o nang kung sino man,” the lady mayor assured.

Lacuna added: “Pinuhunanan natin ng atensyon ang ating mga kapwa kawani sapagkat higit kanino man, sila ang kasa-kasama natin sa bawat araw ng ating paglilingkod. Sila ang tunay na lakas ng pamahalaang lungsod.”

This, she said, is the reason why on her first day in office, she paid the various offices in the city hall a personal visit, to check on the condition and situation of the employees occupying them.

“Ipinadama natin ang pagkalinga sa ating mga kapwa lingkod-bayan sa pagbibigay-halaga sa kaayusan at kalinisan ng bawat tanggapan. Malaki ang paniniwala natin, na sa pagiging maayos at malinis, nagiging maayos din ang takbo ng ating isip, maaliwalas ang pakikitungo natin sa lahat at epektibo tayo sa pagtupad ng ating tungkulin,” said Lacuna.

“Isinakatuparan natin ang pagkakaroon ng lingguhang paglilinis sa loob at labas ng bawat opisina. Patuloy tayong nagpapatupad ng Friday Clean Up hindi bilang proyekto kundi bilang disiplinang magandang makasanayan ng bawat kawani ng pamahalaan,” she further stated.

It will also be recalled that during the founding anniversary celebration of Manila last month, a total of 576 employees from the city government were recognized for their long years of service and given “City Service Loyalty Awards.”

The mayor herself led the ceremony that recognized employees who have rendered their services to the city government for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years.