Manila employees get early Christmas Bonanza

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces the early release of Christmas cash bonanza for the employes of the Manila city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

CHRISTMAS came early for the employees of the Manila city government numbering about 8,500.

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government will begin its payout within the week of the 13th month pay and Christmas cash gifts for the city’s regular employees.

In her short message following yesterday’s flag raising ceremony, Lacuna expressed gratitude to City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon for always making sure that the benefits due the city employees of Manila are always given on time.

Talegon said the 13th month pay is the equivalent of a month’s salary while the cash gifts would be P5,000 per employee.

“Magpasalamat tayo sa maagap at ‘on time’ na pagbibigay ng kaligayahan sa lahat ng empleyado ng lungsod ng Maynila. Alam n’yo po, ang inyong pamahalaan ay talagang nagsisikap na maging masinop sa pondo ng ating lungsod,” she said.

It was learned that the 13th month pay and cash gifts for the employees of Manila will already be released upon the request of the mayor who sought that said benefits be given early to allow the employes to do their Christmas shopping early too.

Lacuna said: “Dahil po sa ating pagsisinop, kung mapapansin ninyo, lagi po tayong ‘on time’ sa mga benepisyo di lamang ng mga senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, mga mag-aaral ng UdM, PLM at Grade 12 students at siyempre, pati na sa sarili nating tahanan— ang mga emplyedo ng lungsod ng Maynila.”

“So, alam nyo na. Dapat ngayon at buong linggo ay masaya kayong maglingkod sa inyong nakakaharap sa araw-araw,” the mayor added.

On the same occasion, the lady mayor invited the public, specially the officials and employes of the Manila City Hall and Manilans, to join the city government in kicking off its Christmas celebration this month.

Lacuna urged the public to join in the lighting up of the giant Christmas tree ang lantern to be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Kartilya ng Katipunan behind the Bonifacio Shrine beside the Manila City Hall.

“Iniimbitahan ko po kayo sa Biyernes, sa atin pong taunang Christmas tree and lantern lighting na magaganap po dito sa Kartilya ng Katipunan, alas-6 ng gabi. Kung wala naman po kayong importanteng pupuntahan, sana po ay masaksihan ninyo at maging bahagi kayo ng ating pag-iilaw ng ating Christmas tree,” she said.