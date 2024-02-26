Manila ends National Arts Month with daylong “Obrang Manilenyo” in Bonifacio Shrine

332 SHARES Share Tweet

THE city of Manila will be concluding its celebration of the National Arts Month with the holding of a daylong activity dubbed, “Obrang Manileño, ang Obra ng Bayan.”

Mayor Honey Lacuna is thus inviting the public to join the activities which will be held at Kartilya ng Katipunan on February 29, 2024 from 8 a.m. onward.

The whole-day affair, she said, will be done under the auspices of the city’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) headed by Charlie Dungo and the Liga ng mga Barangay-Manila under its president, Councilor Lei Lacuna.

During the said event, Lacuna said that various forms of art will be featured. These include the ‘Tintang Manileno’ featuring tattoo artists; ‘LaraJuan’ featuring photography; ‘Guhit Pinta’, paint artists; ‘Cine Manila’, films and ‘Sayawit’, song and dance.

“Inaanyayahan ko po kayo, kung wala kayong gagawin, buong araw ito bilang pagtatapos ng arts month. Iba’t-ibang medium of art ang inyong matutunghayan,” the mayor said.

Lacuna said that expected to be in the event, among others, are local painters and tattoo artists.

“Marami tayong magagaling sa Maynila na gumagawa ng obra na nagta-tattoo. Para maalis na din ang stigma na ang tattoo ay masama. Actually, it is also a form of art at maraming Manilenyo ang magaling mag-tattoo,” Lacuna said.

For her part, Councilor Lei said: “Makiindak sa musikang dala ng “Sayawit”, maantig sa pelikulang handog ng “Cine Kartilya”, magpinta nang malaya sa “Guhit Pinta”, ipakita ang husay sa pagpitik sa “LaraJuan” at tunghayan ang iba’t-ibang kulay sa “Tintang Manileno.”